Farrell Back In Training As Munster Turn Attention To Wasps

Munster’s senior and Academy players who did not travel to South Africa have been training since Monday, along with a number of the province’s NTS (National Talent Squad) and PTS (Provincial Talent Squad) members.

Training has been overseen by Greencore Munster Rugby Academy Manager Ian Costello and staff who did not travel to South Africa.

There is good news on the injury front for Ireland international Chris Farrell (abdomen) as he has returned to training.

Roman Salanoa (knee) is progressing closer to a return to training, while John Hodnett (ankle), Calvin Nash (ankle), Rowan Osborne (head) and RG Snyman (knee) remain unavailable.

As confirmed in last week’s Munster Academy update, locks Paddy Kelly (hamstring) and Edwin Edogbo (Achilles) have both been ruled out of action for the coming months.

There is a positive update for Jonathan Wren, the former Ireland Under-20 international, as he has returned to training following a leg injury.

Conor Phillips, meanwhile, is with the Ireland Men’s Sevens Development squad for this week’s Dubai International Invitational tournament.