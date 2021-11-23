Energia All-Ireland Cup Quarter-Final Draw Confirmed

The draw has been confirmed for the quarter-finals of the 2021/22 Energia Women’s All-Ireland Cup.

The Round of 16 game between Old Belvedere and UL Bohemian was postponed, leaving nine teams still in contention for the cup competition. Cooke await the winners of that encounter.

Blackrock College v Railway Union catches the eye as one of the ties of the round.

‘Rock knocked Railway out of the 2016 competition and went on to reach the final in 2017 and 2019. Railway Union lifted the trophy in 2018.

Galwegians came through a tough test against non-league opposition when they beat Kerry in Tralee at the weekend. They’ll face a similar challenge in the last eight with a trip to Belfast to take on Queen’s University.

Wicklow and Ballincollig were both non-league sides the last time this competition was played and showcased their development with wins against Co. Cavan and OLBC respectively. Their reward is a pairing together in the quarter-final brackets.

Games will be played on the weekend of January 8th, 2022, with fixture details to be confirmed.

The Energia All-Ireland Plate will be contest by the four teams knocked out of the cup quarter-finals.

2021/22 Energia All-Ireland Cup – Quarter-Finals

Wicklow v Ballincollig

Queen’s University v Galwegians

Railway Union v Blackrock College

Old Belvedere/UL Bohemian v Cooke

2021/22 Energia All-Ireland Shield – Quarter-Finals

The Energia All-Ireland Shield is for teams that lost in the Cup’s Round of 16. It commences with quarter-finals.

Kerry receive a bye first up and will visit the winners of Malone v Tipperary in the semi-finals. The team that loses the cup game between Old Belvedere and UL Bohemian also has a bye and will have home advantage against the winners of Co. Cavan v OLBC.

Quarter-final games will be played on the weekend of January 8th, 2022, with fixture details to be confirmed.

Co. Cavan v OLBC

BYE v Kerry

Malone v Tipperary

Old Belvedere/UL Bohemian v BYE