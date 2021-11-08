Henshaw To Return To Training But Coombes Ruled Out

Robbie Henshaw will be re-integrated into team training across the week as he completes his rehab programme.

Gavin Coombes will not train with the squad this week as he continues his recovery from illness.

There were no injury concerns emerging from the 60-5 victory over Japan on Saturday afternoon. The sold out game against New Zealand will be televised by RTE and Channel 4.

Tickets for Ireland’s match against Argentina later this month are on sale from ticketmaster.ie – click here.

IRELAND Autumn Nations Series Squad 2021

Backs (19)

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 32 caps

Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen) 1 cap

Harry Byrne (Leinster/Lansdowne) 1 cap

Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 25 caps

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 3 caps

Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 26 caps

Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 94 caps

Ciaran Frawley (Leinster/UCD)*

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 11 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 52 caps

James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 14 caps

Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 30 caps

James Lowe (Leinster) 7 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 6 caps

Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 90 caps

Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 35 caps

Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 100 caps CAPTAIN

Simon Zebo (Munster/Cork Constitution) 35 caps

Forwards (19)

Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 5 caps

Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 17 caps

Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 23 caps

Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 21 caps

Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 19 caps

Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 10 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 50 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 110 caps

Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 64 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 22 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 14 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 45 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 77 caps

Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 1 cap

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 38 caps

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 38 caps

Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 1 cap

Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 33 caps

*denotes uncapped player

Autumn Nations Series Fixtures 2021

IRELAND v New Zealand

Aviva Stadium , Saturday 13th November, 2021

IRELAND v Argentina

Aviva Stadium , Sunday 21st November, 2021