Henshaw To Return To Training But Coombes Ruled Out
Robbie Henshaw will be re-integrated into team training across the week as he completes his rehab programme.
Gavin Coombes will not train with the squad this week as he continues his recovery from illness.
There were no injury concerns emerging from the 60-5 victory over Japan on Saturday afternoon. The sold out game against New Zealand will be televised by RTE and Channel 4.
Tickets for Ireland’s match against Argentina later this month are on sale from ticketmaster.ie – click here.
IRELAND Autumn Nations Series Squad 2021
Backs (19)
Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 32 caps
Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen) 1 cap
Harry Byrne (Leinster/Lansdowne) 1 cap
Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 25 caps
Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 3 caps
Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 26 caps
Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 94 caps
Ciaran Frawley (Leinster/UCD)*
Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 11 caps
Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 52 caps
James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap
Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 14 caps
Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 30 caps
James Lowe (Leinster) 7 caps
Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 6 caps
Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 90 caps
Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 35 caps
Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 100 caps CAPTAIN
Simon Zebo (Munster/Cork Constitution) 35 caps
Forwards (19)
Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 5 caps
Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 17 caps
Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 23 caps
Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 21 caps
Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 19 caps
Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 10 caps
Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 50 caps
Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 110 caps
Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 64 caps
Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 22 caps
Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 14 caps
Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 45 caps
Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 77 caps
Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 1 cap
Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 38 caps
James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 38 caps
Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 1 cap
Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap
Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 33 caps
*denotes uncapped player
Autumn Nations Series Fixtures 2021
IRELAND v New Zealand
Aviva Stadium , Saturday 13th November, 2021
IRELAND v Argentina
Aviva Stadium , Sunday 21st November, 2021