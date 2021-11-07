Blackrock Continue On Winning Trail Out West

Munster’s Maggie Boylan bagged her eighth try of the season as Blackrock College got the better of a dogged Galwegians side, winning 19-5 at Crowley Park.

ENERGIA WOMEN’S ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE: Saturday, November 6

GALWEGIANS 5 BLACKROCK COLLEGE 19, Crowley Park

Scorers: Galwegians: Try: Saskia Morrissey

Blackrock College: Tries: Natasja Behan, Maggie Boylan, Christy Haney; Cons: Lisa Mullen 2

HT: Galwegians 5 Blackrock College 12

This was a big test of Galwegians’ recent resurgent form, which had seen them string together victories over Suttonians and Cooke and score 10 tries in the process.

Ben Martin’s Blackrock came into the game as the league’s in-form outfit, with four victories on the bounce and only one try conceded across those 320 minutes.

Unfortunately for the home support, Galwegians could not capitalise on a gilt-edged scrum opportunity in the visitors’ 22. Blackrock cleared and turned it into a breakaway try.

A promising midfield move broke down for the Blue Belles, Blackrock’s Jackie Shiels wriggled free and fired a big kick downfield which the hosts failed to gather on halfway.

Lisa Mullen, the visitors’ out-half, pounced on it and set off towards the try-line. She had good support and although ‘Wegians scrambled back, Natasja Behan was able to pick up a grounded ball and touch down.

The game’s opening try went unconverted, and ‘Wegians hit back in timely fashion just before the break. Heavily-involved number 8 Kate Feehan made the initial incision, dodging a tackle in the ‘Rock 22.

Prop Ellen Connolly also sucked in defenders with a strong carry, before good hands from the backs released winger Saskia Morrissey who finished powerfully past the covering defenders in the right corner.

The try went unconverted, leaving the sides locked level on five points apiece, and it took a bit of magic from the 20-year-old Boylan to put the Dubliners back in front.

Galwegians out-half Emma Keane kicked clear from her own half, but Boylan, fielding the ball on her own 10-metre line, ran it back with interest, neatly stepping to her left to avoid the first challenge.

Her pace took her around two more defenders, close to the left touchline, and she rounded in behind the posts for an impressive 65-metre solo score, converted by Mullen.

Faith Oviawe, Galwegians’ try-scoring star from the Cooke match last week, came on and showed her physicality with an important tackle on Blackrock tighthead Christy Haney.

However, Haney, the Leinster captain, managed to get outside the covering defenders a few phases later. She used two big hand-offs to burst through for ‘Rock’s third try, despite a last-ditch challenge from Mairead Coyne.

Mullen’s conversion made it a 14-point margin, and try as they might, Jarrad Butler’s charges were unable to respond. There were chances at both ends but ‘Rock were good value for their victory out west.

GALWEGIANS: Mairead Coyne; Saskia Morrissey, Megan Walsh, Ursula Sammon, Laoise McGonagle; Emma Keane, Mary Healy (capt); Elizabeth McNicholas, Tracy Lawlor, Ellen Connolly, Sabina Egan, Niamh O’Grady, Fiona Scally, Lisa-Marie Murphy, Kate Feehan.

Replacements: Ruby Lynch, Jessica Loftus, Kiara Irwin, Dearbhla Canty, Faith Oviawe, Darwyn O’Halloran, Rhiann Heery.

BLACKROCK COLLEGE: Maggie Boylan; Natasja Behan, Michelle Claffey (capt), Jackie Shiels, Caoimhe O’Callaghan; Lisa Mullen, Laura Delaney; Aoife Moore, Emma Hooban, Christy Haney, Mairead Holohan, Eimear Corri, Caoimhe Molloy, Niamh Griffin, Casey O’Brien.

Replacements: Niamh Tester, Anna Potterton, Hannah Hodges, Valerie Power, Kate Cullen, Orla Molloy.