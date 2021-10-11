Donnellan Try Keeps Clontarf On Winning Trail

Hooker Dylan Donnellan scored the only try as Clontarf came from behind to beat Ballynahinch 13-3 in a serious arm wrestle at Ballymacarn Park.

ENERGIA MEN’S ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE: DIVISION 1A: Saturday, October 9

BALLYNAHINCH 3 CLONTARF 13, Ballymacarn Park

Scorers: Ballynahinch: Pen: Greg Hutley

Clontarf: Try: Dylan Donnellan; Con: David Hawkshaw; Pens: David Hawkshaw 2

HT: Ballynahinch 3 Clontarf 0

A fired-up Ballynahinch led 3-0 at the interval, defences were on top as Greg Hutley’s 19th-minute penalty got the home side on the board.

Leinster’s David Hawkshaw, who started again at out-half, kicked Clontarf level before Donnellan got in under Ben Cullen’s challenge to score a crucial 54th-minute try, his second in as many league matches.

There were chances at both ends but a late Hawkshaw penalty sealed the result for the north Dubliners, and also took a losing bonus point away from Adam Craig’s ‘Hinch.

BALLYNAHINCH: Paddy Wright; Shane Ball, Ryan Wilson, Tagen Strydom, Aaron Cairns; Greg Hutley, Chris Gibson; Ben Cullen, Zack McCall (capt), Kyle McCall, Thomas Donnan, John Donnan, Reuben Crothers, Oli Loughead, Callum Irvine.

Replacements: Tom Stewart, Harry Simpson, Bradley Luney, James Simpson, Conor McAuley, Jack Milligan.

CLONTARF: Conor Kearns; Seni Reilly Ashiru, Michael Courtney, Matt D’Arcy (capt), Jordan Mulvaney; David Hawkshaw, Angus Lloyd; Darragh Bolger, Dylan Donnellan, Vakh Abdaladze, Fionn Gilbert, Cormac Daly, Brian Deeny, Martin Moloney, Tony Ryan.

Replacements: Aidan O’Kane, Ben Griffin, Adrian D’Arcy, Andrew Feeney, Aitzol Arenzana-King, Max Kearney.