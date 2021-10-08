Energia Men’s All-Ireland League: Division 2A Previews

A titanic all-Tipperary tussle gets the action underway this weekend in Division 2A of the Energia Men’s All-Ireland League. Meanwhile, table toppers Queen’s University are Limerick bound.

ENERGIA MEN’S ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE – DIVISION 2A:

ROUND 2: Saturday, October 9

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated –

CASHEL (6th) v NENAGH ORMOND (8th), Spafield, Friday, 8pm

Nenagh Ormond are chasing their first win over local rivals Cashel since January 2018, as Tipperary’s premier two clubs clash in a live-streamed derby under the Spafield floodlights.

A lone second half penalty from Jack O’Rourke guided Cashel to a 10-7 victory when the sides met at the quarter-final stage of the Munster Senior Cup last month.

That was a rather disjointed game, and this rematch will hopefully produce much more entertaining fare – especially with quality backs like Steve McMahon, Josh Pickering, Derek Corcoran and Fionn McGibney all involved.

BALLYMENA (10th) v BUCCANEERS (5th), Eaton Park

Ballymena’s first home game of the season sees mid-table Buccaneers make the trip north. They have ground to make up after losing a high-scoring opener 40-24 to Queen’s University.

At least their forward play is picking up points – hooker James McCormick touched three times against the students – and Paddy Browne, the Ulster Development XV lock, is enjoying playing alongside his brother Jonny.

Danny Qualter set the tone for Buccs against Cashel, in terms of sheer work-rate and physicality. His young team-mates followed, including debutant centre Stephen Mannion, a son of former Ireland number 8 Noel.

DOLPHIN (3rd) v RAINEY OLD BOYS (4th), Musgrave Park

Putting together consistent results is the early-season goal for Dolphin who, despite some rejigging of their back-line due to late withdrawals, handed UL Bohemians a 20-6 defeat.

Dolphin’s new head coach Brian Scott, who included four AIL debutants, acknowledged: “It was a strong team performance, particularly in defence, and it gives us a good marker for the rest of the season. Plenty to work on also.”

Awaiting them is a bruising clash with Rainey, the comeback kings after wiping out a 17-point deficit against Old Crescent. Prop Deaglan McErlean, their September Player of the Month, has hit form in the scrums and the loose.

MU BARNHALL (2nd) v UL BOHEMIANS (9th), Parsonstown

MU Barnhall are back in familiar territory, having launched their promotion push with a 32-24 bonus point victory in Nenagh. They are led again by number 8 Tom McKeown, who is on an incredible run of 151 consecutive AIL starts.

The Blue Bulls, who are live-streaming this game on Facebook, will be expecting a backlash from Tommy O’Donnell’s UL Bohemians side who were frustrated by Dolphin and ultimately held try-less.

If they can cut down on the errors and take their chances – they were held up late on last week – Bohs will shoot up the table. They lost twice to Barnhall in 2019/20, 15-8 away and 25-12 at home.

OLD CRESCENT (7th) v QUEEN’S UNIVERSITY (1st), Rosbrien

Ulster opposition again for Old Crescent who led a 17-point lead slip in Magherafelt. Backs Cathal Monaghan and Jack O’Mahony opened their try accounts for the season, but Crescent could not maintain their strong start.

Queen’s University arrive in a rich vein of form, as evidenced by their 40-24 triumph over Ballymena. The best of their six tries was a fantastic 90-metre four-man move, started and finished by flying winger Stuart Martin.

Queen’s head coach Derek Suffern commented: “Our goal is certainly automatic promotion. We didn’t get to finish off what was a very successful season last year. The boys are so coachable, so committed, and really hungry for success.”