Third Generation Presidency In Galwegians RFC

Carl Blake has been elected the new President of Galwegians RFC at their recent AGM, succeeding Erc Dunne. This marks an historic milestone, as according to Galwegians, they are the first club in Irish rugby to have a third generation President.

Carl’s grandfather Harry St. John Blake (1931-1957) and his father Bruce (1989) were both past Presidents of the Glenina club.

The new Senior Vice President is Frank Kinneen, with Erc Dunne coming back in as Junior Vice President.

Looking ahead to the season, Carl said, “It will be an exciting year for Galwegians both on and off the pitch.”

“Like all rugby clubs, our teams are itching to get back into action after almost 18 months of Covid.”

Carl also cited the off the field challenges and opportunities.

“2022 will mark our centenary year, so it will bring some great opportunities for us to celebrate our club’s rich history,” he said.

“And most importantly we hope it will see further progress made in our search for new grounds, which is essential to safeguard our club’s future.”