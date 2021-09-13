Paul O’Connell’s Recipe For Supporting Barnardos

Last week saw the launch of the the first Aldi and IRFU cookbook – ‘Home’ – with all profits going to support Barnardos.

Packed with delicious recipes from a host of Irish rugby players, the focus is on delicious and nutritious home cooking.

Why not try out Paul O’Connell’s Chilli Con Carne recipe and get a taste of what’s inside Aldi’s ‘Home’ Cookbook.

Speaking about the new cookbook, Aldi Rugby Ambassador, Paul O’Connell, said;

“This one pot wonder is a firm favourite in my house. There’s very little prep involved, all the ingredients are available in Aldi and using one pot means a lot less wash up! Serve with some guacamole and rice and you’re good to go.”

Recipe

Chilli Con Carne

Chilli Con Carne is a favourite in most home and Paul’s recipe is simply fantastic. Comforting and filling, it’s a guaranteed crowd pleaser. Perfect for family dinners and ideal for batch cooking.

Serves: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 60 minutes

Ingredients

500g lean minced beef (10% or less fat)

2 medium onions, peeled and chopped

3 cloves garlic, peeled and finely chopped

1-2tsp hot chilli powder

2 tsp ground cumin

2 tsp ground coriander

2 tbsp plain flour

150ml red wine or extra stock

300ml beef stock, made with 1beef stock cube

4OOg can chopped tomatoes

4OOg can of red kidney beans, drained and rinsed

3 tbsp tomato puree

1 tsp caster sugar

1 tsp dried oregano

1 bay leaf

Flaked sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Rapeseed oil

Method

Place a large non-stick sauce pan over a medium heat, add a drizzle of rapeseed oil and then add the beef and onions. Cook together for 5 minutes, stirring the beef and squishing it against the sides of the pan to break up the lumps. Add the garlic, 1-2 teaspoons of chilli powder (depending on how hot you like your chilli) and the cumin and coriander. Fry together for 1-2 minutes more. Sprinkle over the flour and stir well. Slowly add the wine and then the stock, stirring constantly. Tip the tomatoes and kidney beans into the pan and stir in the tomato puree, caster sugar, oregano and bay Ieaf. Season with a pinch of salt and plenty of freshly ground black pepper. Bring to a simmer on the hob, then cover loosely with a lid. Reduce the heat and leave to simmer gently for 45 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the mince is tender and the sauce is thick Adjust the seasoning to taste. Serve with Mexican-style rice, Greek-style yogurt, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Available in stores nationwide now, Aldi’s very first cookbook ‘Home’, created in partnership with the IRFU is available for €11.99, with all profits going to Barnardos. For more information, visit www.aldi.ie