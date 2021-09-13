Paul O’Connell’s Recipe For Supporting Barnardos
Last week saw the launch of the the first Aldi and IRFU cookbook – ‘Home’ – with all profits going to support Barnardos.
Packed with delicious recipes from a host of Irish rugby players, the focus is on delicious and nutritious home cooking.
Why not try out Paul O’Connell’s Chilli Con Carne recipe and get a taste of what’s inside Aldi’s ‘Home’ Cookbook.
Speaking about the new cookbook, Aldi Rugby Ambassador, Paul O’Connell, said;
“This one pot wonder is a firm favourite in my house. There’s very little prep involved, all the ingredients are available in Aldi and using one pot means a lot less wash up! Serve with some guacamole and rice and you’re good to go.”
Recipe
Chilli Con Carne
Chilli Con Carne is a favourite in most home and Paul’s recipe is simply fantastic. Comforting and filling, it’s a guaranteed crowd pleaser. Perfect for family dinners and ideal for batch cooking.
Serves: 4
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 60 minutes
Ingredients
- 500g lean minced beef (10% or less fat)
- 2 medium onions, peeled and chopped
- 3 cloves garlic, peeled and finely chopped
- 1-2tsp hot chilli powder
- 2 tsp ground cumin
- 2 tsp ground coriander
- 2 tbsp plain flour
- 150ml red wine or extra stock
- 300ml beef stock, made with 1beef stock cube
- 4OOg can chopped tomatoes
- 4OOg can of red kidney beans, drained and rinsed
- 3 tbsp tomato puree
- 1 tsp caster sugar
- 1 tsp dried oregano
- 1 bay leaf
- Flaked sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
- Rapeseed oil
Method
- Place a large non-stick sauce pan over a medium heat, add a drizzle of rapeseed oil and then add the beef and onions.
- Cook together for 5 minutes, stirring the beef and squishing it against the sides of the pan to break up the lumps.
- Add the garlic, 1-2 teaspoons of chilli powder (depending on how hot you like your chilli) and the cumin and coriander. Fry together for 1-2 minutes more.
- Sprinkle over the flour and stir well.
- Slowly add the wine and then the stock, stirring constantly.
- Tip the tomatoes and kidney beans into the pan and stir in the tomato puree, caster sugar, oregano and bay Ieaf. Season with a pinch of salt and plenty of freshly ground black pepper.
- Bring to a simmer on the hob, then cover loosely with a lid. Reduce the heat and leave to simmer gently for 45 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the mince is tender and the sauce is thick
- Adjust the seasoning to taste.
- Serve with Mexican-style rice, Greek-style yogurt, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Available in stores nationwide now, Aldi’s very first cookbook ‘Home’, created in partnership with the IRFU is available for €11.99, with all profits going to Barnardos. For more information, visit www.aldi.ie