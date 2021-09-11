FutureIsGreen – Ulster wrap U18 Women’s Interpro Series with Win

Ulster signed off on their involvement in the PWC IRFU U18 Women’s Interprovincial Series with a thrilling 12-5 win over Connacht at MU Barnhall RFC.

A first half try from Sadhbh McGrath and a late score from replacement Katie-Ann McCallion were reward for a much improved performance from Charlie Farrell’s side after a difficult outing against Leinster the previous week.

“We wanted a reaction and we got it,” said Ulster’s Head Coach. “To give away two yellow cards and still come away with a win is a credit to the girls and their work rate. There was really good rugby from both teams and it’s a nice way to finish out the series.”

Connacht had the first scoring opportunity after seven minutes when Ulster were pinged for hands in the ruck. Éabha Nic Dhonnacha’s kick was short and Ulster were able to repel the follow-up.

Ulster thrived off the recycling of quick ball and some barn storming runs from back row Aisling McEnroe helped the northerners into Connacht’s 22. A quick tap from Sarah Shrestha got Ulster closer still and it was Sadhbh McGrath who got the ball over the line after 29 minutes, with Moya Hill converting.

It was a wake-up call for a Connacht side who’s performances in the first two games of the series were characterised by energy and commitment in defence.

Clodagh Powell went close before half time and a break from Aibidh Ní Mháille after the restart put Connacht on the front foot.

It was a frenetic second half which saw both McGrath and Jana McQuillan sin binned. Ulster they looked to have weathered that storm until a solid scrum and a crash ball from Nic Dhonnacha saw Roisin Maher pick and go from five metres out. Connacht’s captain was unstoppable and despite the missed converstion, Connacht looked like a team with the gas to go and win the game.

But Cara O’Kane and Sophie Barrett had combined well to unlock Connacht’s defence and a scything run from McQuillan almost put Sophie Meeke away. Ulster were forced into touch but got the ball back for Katie-Ann McCallion to finish under the posts with the last play of the game.

“It’s been a long 18 months without a match,” said a relieved Ulster captain Sarah Shresthra.

“Our first match wasn’t what we expected of ourselves and it was good to get a win against Connacht. We tackled well and we defended as hard as we could. On the ball we tried to go with it as much as we could. I think everyone is just excited to get back.”

Charlie Farrell says it’s been a steep learning curve for the players after missing out on so many development opportunities over the past 18 months.

“We’ve got girls here that have never played 15s before,” he said. “It’s been unbelievable for them to come in and progress so much over 10 weeks. The forwards have pushed on with the technical skills and the girls who have played with us before – you can see how much their game understanding has progressed. It’s a credit to the work they do.”

PWC IRFU U18 WOMEN’S INTERPROVINCIAL SERIES

ULSTER U18 WOMEN 12, CONNACHT U18 WOMEN 5

Ulster U18 Women: Tries: Sadhbh McGrath, Katie-Ann McCallion; Con: Moya Hill.

Connacht U18 Women: Try: Roisin Maher

HT: Ulster U18 Women 5 Connacht U18 Women 0

ULSTER U18 WOMEN: Jana McQuillan (Malone), Sophie Meeke (Enniskillen), Lucy Thompson (Enniskillen), Moya Hill (Enniskillen), Rebecca Mann (Donaghadee); Farrah Cartin McCloskey (Enniskillen), Sarah Shrestha (Captain) (Dungannon); Sarah McBride (Ballymena), Sarah Roberts (Donaghadee), Anna Smith (Virginia), Cara O’Kane (Cooke), Jorja Battishill (Malone), Sadhbh McGrath (City of Derry), Aisling McEnroe (Virginia), Sophie Barrett (Enniskillen).

Replacements: Maebh Clenaghan (Letterkenny), Katie Anne McCallion (Malone), Aoife Keaney (Enniskillen), Niamh Brodie (Virginia), Jenni Collins (Malone), Ellie Louise McCall (City of Armagh), Clara Corrie (Virginia), Jenna O’Sullivan (Malone).

CONNACHT U18 WOMEN: Hannah Clarke (Tuam/Oughterard), Clodagh Powell (Ballinasloe), Molly Boote (Connemara), Éabha Nic Dhonnacha (Galway Corinthians), Beibhinn Gleeson Tuam/Oughterard); Aifric Ní Ghibne (Galway Corinthians RFC), Amy McWilliams (Ballina); Ellen O’Toole (Westport), Katelyn Bourke (Ballina), Roisin Maher (Creggs), Aoife Keighery (Ballinasloe), Sarah McCormick (Ballina), Victoria Lee (Tuam/Oughterard), Karly Tierney (Tuam/Oughterard), Aibidh Ní Mháille (Galway Corinthians)

Replacements: Joann Curley (BallinasloeI, Rosie Ganley (Claremorris Colts), Abigail Gibbons (Claremorris Colts), Grainne Hahessy (Claremorris Colts), Kate Brady (Sligo), Olivia Haverty (Ballinasloe), Cliodhna O’Sullivan (Sligo) Jenna Mortimer (Claremorris Colts)