FutureIsGreen: Leinster Celebrate PWC U18 Women’s Interprovincial Series Win

Leinster made it three wins from three and put together another formidable performance to beat Munster 54-7 and lift the PWC IRFU U18 Women’s Interprovincial Series trophy at MU Barnhall RFC.

Head Coach Mick Bolger says they are blessed with a fabulous squad.

“We assess strengths but we build around what the players enjoy and they want to throw the ball around and put width on the ball, so that’s what we do,” he said. “No discredit to Munster either, that was probably the best defence we’ve faced.”

“We’ve got girls that are experienced at this level and we allow them to take a lot of accountability for our system and what we’re doing.”

“A lot of these girls can go a long way and they are being actively monitored on the pathway. They’ll be along to watch the senior girls play at Energia Park and they can dream of playing in green as well.”

It was another blistering start from the blues. Aoife Wafer threw a show-and-go and fed Aoife Dalton who swerved into space for Emma Tilly to finish after five minutes. They backed up their skill set with strong game understanding and sacked a Munster lineout in scoring territory for Wafer the chance to score herself before the water break.

Munster’s defence was solid and they manage to ask questions of Leinster they hadn’t faced in previous rounds, particularly at the fringes. Kate Flannery kicked excellently out of hand and Anna Kate Cournane won a couple of rousing turnovers, but they just weren’t able to spend enough time out of their own half.

Leinster flooded the tight channels and pinned their opponents back. Katie Whelan fly kicked a dropped ball to score and Wafer looped around Eva Sterrit to get her second of the half.

Dannah O’Brien made all four conversions with another commanding kicking display for Leinster to lead 28-0 at half time.

Emma Tilly and Katie Whelan both picked up a second try for Leinster early in the second half before Munster managed their best spell of the game.

Relentless phases of pick and jam eventually earned them a score – the first Leinster had conceded in three games. It was Anna Kate Cournane who came up off the deck with ball in hand and Munster didn’t mind celebrating it.

There was still time for replacements to impress. Munster’s Beth Buttimer made some important tackles and nearly scored herself when she angled for the corner late in the game.

For Leinster, Abby Moyles again came off the bench to kick assuredly and converted tries from Tilly and the lightning quick Alanna Fitzpatrick with Leah Tarpey also getting on the scoreboard.

“Hats off to Leinster,” said Munster Head Coach Fiona Hayes. “Even I was in awe at times watching them. They were really clinical and really caught us out wide with brilliant skills and brilliant handling.”

“These Munster players are on a journey together. Out of the 30, we’ve got 23 that will be back playing next year and that’s a massive plus for us. I want to see where they can go from here and we’ll go there together. We’re all disappointed right now but they left their heart and soul out on that pitch and it wasn’t our day.”

September 11th 2021

PWC U18 WOMEN’s INTERPROVINCIAL SERIES

LEINSTER U18 WOMEN 54, MUNSTER U18 WOMEN 7, MU Barnhall RFC

Leinster: Tries: Emma Tilly 2, Aoife Wafer 2, Katie Whelan 2, Leah Tarpey, Alanna Fitzpatrick; Cons: Dannah O’Brien 5, Abby Moyles 2

Munster: Try: Annakate Cournane; Con: Kate Flannery

HT: LEINSTER U18 WOMEN 28, MUNSTER U18 WOMEN 0

LEINSTER U18 WOMEN: Emma Tilly (MU Barnhall), Eva Sterrit (Greystones), Victoria Elmes-Kinlan (Wicklow), Aoife Dalton (Tullamore), Alanna Fitzpatrick (Portarlington); Dannah O’Brien (Tullow), Katie Whelan (Enniscorthy); Hannah Wilson (Cill Dara), Sarah Delaney (Cill Dara), Isobel Clark (Mullingar), Koren Dunne (Portlaoise), Leah Tarpey (Tullamore), Eadaoin Murtagh (Cill Dara), Aoife Wafer (Captain) (Enniscorthy), Erin King (Old Belvedere).

Replacements: Anna Brennock (Old Belvedere), Isobel Clark (Mullingar), Caoimhe Coleman (Balbriggan), Leah Murphy (Wicklow), Ruth Campbell (Naas), Amy O’Mahony (Greystones), Jade Gaffney (Navan), Abby Moyles (Navan), Mia Kelly (Enniscorthy).

MUNSTER U18 WOMEN: Ellen Boylan (Carrick on Suir), Emily O’Regan (Tralee), Aoibhe O’Flynn (Youghal), Brianna Heylmann (Waterpark), Aisling Stock (Bantry Bay), Kate Flannery (Fethard & District), Ellie Cournane (Iveragh/Abbeyfeale), Ciara Fleming (Carrick on Suir), Robyn McKenna (Ballina-Killaloe), Shauna Maher (Captain) (Fethard & District), Katie Houlihan (Abbeyfeale), Aimee Kelly (Bruff), Kira Fitzgerald (Youghal), Saskia Wycherley (Bantry Bay), Annakate Cournane (Iveragh/Abbeyfeale).

Replacements: Orla Evans (Midleton RFC), Aoife Fleming (Carrick on Suir RFC), Aoibheann Hahessy (Ennis RFC), Tova McMahon (Ballina-Killaloe RFC), Rebecca Rogers (Ballina-Killaloe RFC), Kate O’Sullivan (Skibbereen RFC), Lucia Linn (Dolphin RFC), Beth Buttimer (Fethard & District RFC).