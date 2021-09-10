Teams Named For 2021 Vodafone Women’s Interpro Deciders

Munster have added some extra international experience to their line-up for Saturday’s title decider against Leinster in the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship.

Back-row Anna Caplice (14 Ireland Caps) and Full-back Aoife Doyle (6 Ireland Caps) came off the bench to help Munster secure a vital bonus-point in a tough encounter against Connacht last week and will start at Energia Park. Stephanie Nunan rejoins the midfield at inside centre.

It’s a must win game for Leinster if they are to win three-in-a-row for the first time and close the gap to Munster on the roll of honour.

The call-up for Naas RFC’s Mary Healy to the Ireland squad for the vital Rugby World Cup 2021 Europe Qualifiers sees the Ireland capped hooker Victoria Dabanovic O’Mahony move across to the tight-head position for her first start of the championship.

Lauren Farrell McCabe is given back the scrum half’s jersey while out the back, Meabh O’Brien comes onto the left wing.

Connacht will feel that their one losing bonus point on the championship table doesn’t represent how competitive they were against title chasers Leinster and Munster in the opening rounds.

There’s just one personnel to the starting 15 for round three with Westport’s Emma Fabby coming in for her first start in the back row. Former Ireland U18 7s international Ava Ryder is called up to the replacements bench along with Lily Brady, Jessica Loftus and Elizabeth McNicholas.

Ulster have made five changes as they look to finish their campaign on a high with Neill Alcorn switching up his back row for the third time in as many games. Claire Boles, who narrowly missed out on Ireland’s trip to Italy for the upcoming Rugby World Cup qualifiers comes straight into the number six jersey, with Lauren Maginnes at seven also earning her first start of the championship.

It’s an all-Cooke front row with Ilse Van Staden promoted off the bench after a try-scoring turn against Leinster last week.

Vice Captain Fiona Tuite moves onto the wing to accommodate Ashleigh Orchard’s first start in the centre. Now in her third campaign with Ulster, Ella Durkan is back in at full back.

VODAFONE WOMEN’S INTERPROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIP 2021

September 11th 2021

Connacht v Ulster, Energia Park, 17:00 (BBC NI Player/TG4)

Leinster v Munster, Energia Park , 19:30 (TG4)

Tickets: Stand tickets for the double header at Energia Park are now sold out, with limited available on terrace tickets available at https://am.ticketmaster.com/leinster/womens1109

LEINSTER: Ella Roberts (Wicklow), Grace Miller (Old Belvedere), Michelle Claffey (Blackrock College), Niamh Byrne (Railway Union), Meabh O’Brien (Suttonians), Nikki Caughey (Railway Union), Lauren Farrell McCabe (Suttonians); Christy Haney (Captain) (Blackrock College), Lisa Callan (Railway Union), Vic O Mahony (Old Belvedere), Ali Coleman (Blackrock College), Mairead Holohan (Blackrock College), Emma Murphy (Railway Union), Jennie Finlay (Old Belvedere), Jenny Murphy (Old Belvedere).

Replacements: Chloe Blackmore (Railway Union), Caoimhe Molloy (Blackrock College), Alice O Dowd (Old Belvedere), Elaine Anthony (Old Belvedere), Rachel Horan (CYM), Molly Scuffil McCabe (Railway Union), Aine Donnelly (Old Belvedere), Emily McKeown (Naas)

MUNSTER: Aoife Doyle (Railway Union), Chisom Ugweru (Ennis), Alana McInerney (UL Bohemian), Stephanie Nunan (UL Bohemian), Stephanie Carroll (Railway Union); Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian), Muirne Wall (Kerry); Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian RFC), Kate Sheehan (UL Bohemian), Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemian), Siobhan Mc Carthy (Railway Union), Clodagh O’Halloran (UL Bohemian), Anna Caplice (UL Bohemian), Meave Og O’Leary (Blackrock College), Sarah Quin (Captain) (UL Bohemian RFC)

Replacements: Deirbhile Nic A Bhaird (Old Belvedere), Aoife Moore (Blackrock College), Laura Delaney (UL Bohemian), Aaliyah Te Pou (UL Bohemian), Edel Murphy (UL Bohemian), Gemma Lane (Ballincollig), Rachel Allen (UL Bohemian), Aoife Corey (UL Bohemian).

CONNACHT: Nicole Carroll (Suttonians RFC); Ursula Sammon (Westport RFC), Catherine Martin (Suttonians RFC), Shannon Touhey (Suttonians RFC), Orla Dixon (Galwegians RFC): Nicole Fowley (Galwegians RFC), Mary Healy (Galwegians RFC) (capt); Julia Bauer (Suttonians RFC), Moya Griffin (Tullamore RFC), Shannon Heapes (Cooke RFC), Eva McCormack (Westport RFC), Fiona Scally (Galwegians RFC), Meadbh Scally (Blackrock College RFC), Emma Fabby (Westport), Kate Feehan (Westport RFC).

Replacements: Lily Brady (Westport), Jessica Loftus (Westport), Aifric O’Brien (Suttonians), Ciara Farrell (Tullamore), Noreen Cassidy (CYM RFC), Megan Walsh (Galwegians RFC), Ava Ryder (Railway Union).

ULSTER: Ella Durkan (Malone), Fiona Tuite (Old Belvedere), Ashleigh Orchard (Cooke), Kelly McCormill (Cooke), Fern Wilson (Malone); Toni Macartney (Cooke), Jemma Farrell (Old Belvedere); Ilse van Staden (Cooke), Beth Cregan (Captain) (Cooke), Aishling O’Connell (Cooke), Taryn Schutzler (Malone), Keelin Brady (Railway Union), Claire Boles (Railway Union), Lauren Maginnes (Malone), Stacey Sloan (City Of Derry).

Replacements: Ava Fannin (MU Barnhall), Elizabeth McKeever (Cavan), Shannon Buller (Queen’s University), Helen McGhee (Cooke), Katie Hetherington (Cooke), Rachael McIlroy (Queen’s University), Peita McAlister (Malone), Holly Brannigan (Malone).

Women’s Interprovincial Championship Roll Of Honour:

1999/00: Ulster, 2000/01: Ulster, 2001/02: Munster, 2002/03: Munster, 2003/04: Munster, 2004/05: Munster, 2005/06: Leinster, 2006/07: Munster, 2007/08: Munster, 2008/09: Munster, 2009/10: Munster, 2010/11: Munster, 2011/12: Leinster , 2012/13: Munster, 2013/14: Leinster, 2014/15: Munster, 2015/16: Munster, 2016/17: Leinster, 2017/18: Munster, 2018/19: Leinster, 2019/20: Leinster, 2020/2021: Not Played.

Women’s Interprovincial Titles: 13 – Munster, 6 – Leinster, 2 – Ulster.