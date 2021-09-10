Team News: PWC IRFU U18 Women’s Interprovincial Series

Leinster have made one change to their starting line-up for their PwC U18 Women’s Interprovincial Series concluder against Munster . As the only team with two wins across the series, they’ll receive the trophy on home soil regardless of their result at MU Barnhall RFC, Parsonstown on Saturday.

The change is in their potent backline with Eva Sterrit coming in to start on the wing with Emma Tilly switching to full-back for Ciara Boland.

Munster make two changes from the narrow defeat to Connacht last week.

Youghal RFC’s Aoibhe O’Flynn comes into the side to start at 13 while Katie Houlihan is also promoted from the last week’s replacements as she starts in the second-row.

Ulster make three changes to their starting 15 against Connacht. There are two switches in the front row with Sarah McBride and Sarah Roberts coming in at loose head and hooker respectively. Jennifer Collins is named in the number 7 jersey while the backs remain unchanged.

Connacht Head Coach Frasier Gow has rung the changes with seven new or reintroduced changes for their third and final game of the series. Overall Connacht have used 30 players across the three games with only three players starting all three games in the same position.

Hannah Clarke is at full-back, Clodagh Powell switches wings and Beibhinn Gleeson gets the 11 jersey. Amy McWilliams is named at scrum half, Katelyn Bourke is hooker and Aoife Keighery gets the nod in the second row alongside scorer of last week’s winning try Sarah Mc Cormick. Aibidh Ní Mháille gets her first shot at the number 8 jersey and Victoria Lee is named on the blind side of the pack.

PWC IRFU U18 WOMEN INTERPROVINCIAL SERIES

Saturday September 11th, 2021

CONNACHT v ULSTER, MU BARNHALL RFC, PARSONSTOWN, 12:45

LEINSTER v MUNSTER, MU BARNHALL RFC, PARSONSTOWN, 15:15

MUNSTER U18 WOMEN: Ellen Boylan (Carrick on Suir), Emily O’Regan (Tralee), Aoibhe O’Flynn (Youghal), Brianna Heylmann (Waterpark), Aisling Stock (Bantry Bay), Kate Flannery (Fethard & District), Ellie Cournane (Iveragh/Abbeyfeale), Ciara Fleming (Carrick on Suir), Robyn McKenna (Ballina-Killaloe), Shauna Maher (Captain) (Fethard & District), Katie Houlihan (Abbeyfeale), Aimee Kelly (Bruff), Kira Fitzgerald (Youghal), Saskia Wycherley (Bantry Bay), Annakate Cournane (Iveragh/Abbeyfeale).

Replacements: Orla Evans (Midleton RFC), Aoife Fleming (Carrick on Suir RFC), Aoibheann Hahessy (Ennis RFC), Tova McMahon (Ballina-Killaloe RFC), Rebecca Rogers (Ballina-Killaloe RFC), Kate O’Sullivan (Skibbereen RFC), Lucia Linn (Dolphin RFC), Beth Buttimer (Fethard & District RFC).

LEINSTER U18 WOMEN: Emma Tilly (MU Barnhall), Eva Sterrit (Greystones), Victoria Elmes-Kinlan (Wicklow), Aoife Dalton (Tullamore), Alanna Fitzpatrick (Portarlington); Dannah O’Brien (Tullow), Katie Whelan (Enniscorthy); Hannah Wilson (Cill Dara), Sarah Delaney (Cill Dara), Meabh Keegan (Clontarf), Koren Dunne (Portlaoise), Leah Tarpey (Tullamore), Eadaoin Murtagh (Cill Dara), Aoife Wafer (Captain) (Enniscorthy), Erin King (Old Belvedere).

Replacements: Anna Brennock (Old Belvedere), Isobel Clark (Mullingar), Leah Murphy (Wicklow), Ruth Campbell (Naas), Amy O’Mahony (Greystones), Jade Gaffney (Navan), Abby Moyles (Navan), Mia Kelly (Enniscorthy).

ULSTER U18 WOMEN: Jana McQuillan (Malone), Sophie Meeke (Enniskillen), Lucy Thompson (Enniskillen), Moya Hill (Enniskillen), Rebecca Mann (Donaghadee); Farrah Cartin McCloskey (Enniskillen), Sarah Shrestha (Captain) (Dungannon); Sarah McBride (Ballymena), Sarah Roberts (Donaghadee), Anna Smith (Virginia), Cara O’Kane (Cooke), Jorja Battishill (Malone), Sadhbh McGrath (City of Derry), Aisling McEnroe (Virginia), Sophie Barrett (Enniskillen).

Replacements: Maebh Clenaghan (Letterkenny), Katie Anne McCallion (Malone), Aoife Keaney (Enniskillen), Niamh Brodie (Virginia), Jenni Collins (Malone), Ellie Louise McCall (City of Armagh), Clara Corrie (Virginia), Jenna O’Sullivan (Malone).

CONNACHT U18 WOMEN: Hannah Clarke (Tuam/Oughterard), Clodagh Powell (Ballinasloe), Molly Boote (Connemara), Éabha Nic Dhonnacha (Galway Corinthians), Beibhinn Gleeson Tuam/Oughterard); Aifric Ní Ghibne (Galway Corinthians RFC), Amy McWilliams (Ballina); Ellen O’Toole (Westport), Katelyn Bourke (Ballina), Roisin Maher (Creggs), Aoife Keighery (Ballinasloe), Sarah McCormick (Ballina), Victoria Lee (Tuam/Oughterard), Karly Tierney (Tuam/Oughterard), Aibidh Ní Mháille (Galway Corinthians)

Replacements: Joann Curley (BallinasloeI, Rosie Ganley (Claremorris Colts), Abigail Gibbons (Claremorris Colts), Grainne Hahessy (Claremorris Colts), Kate Brady (Sligo), Olivia Haverty (Ballinasloe), Cliodhna O’Sullivan (Sligo) Jenna Mortimer (Claremorris Colts)