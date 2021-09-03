Strong Pre-Season Benefitting Referees For 2021/22

With the 2021/22 domestic rugby season officially under way, referees are already seeing the benefits of preparatory work they’ve been putting in both on and off the field.

A Return To Rugby Refereeing module has been created by Rugby Development Managers and is now available on GAINLINE, the IRFU’s online education platform. This along with the S&C sessions provided in all 4 provinces has helped each referee be best placed to facilitate games as the season progresses.

This activity has been complemented by the recent annual seminars. Wednesday August 11th saw over 60 National Panel referees & coaches meet (virtually) to go through the World Rugby law trials and discuss key focus areas for the coming season.

Thursday 12th saw both Connacht & Leinster referees hold the same session for local referees while Munster and Ulster held their workshops on Tuesday 17th & Thursday 19th respectively.

In this extract from the USRFR Pre-Season Conference, IRFU High Performance Referee Chris Busby and Referee Development Manager Richard Kerr discuss on-field management around elements of the new 50:22 World Rugby Global Law Trials currently in effect in Irish Rugby.

“Just like players & coaches, our referees across the country are just as eager to get back out on the field,” said Dudley Phillips, IRFU Head of Referees. “A lot of work has been put in on and off the field by the referees but also by our development managers & volunteers in each of the provinces.”

IRFU National Referee Manager David Wilkinson says “The return of domestic rugby is a welcome sight for everyone, no matter what their involvement is. Referees across every level of the game are looking forward to their return to the pitch and we all look forward to seeing games back in our clubs and schools.”