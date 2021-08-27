Vodafone Women’s Interpro Round 1Team News: Ulster v Munster

Tickets, priced at £10 for Adults and £5 for U18s, are still available and can be purchased here .

The game is also available to watch live on TG4 and the BBC iPlayer.

Munster Head coach Matt Brown has included six players in the starting 15 who will be making their senior debuts; Aoife Corey, Chisom Ugwueru, Stephanie Nunan, Muirne Wall, Aaliyah Te Pou and Maeve Óg O’Leary.

The experienced trio of Chloe Pearse, Edel Murphy and Fiona Reidy pack down in the front row with Te Pou and Siobhán McCarthy starting in the second row.

Captain Sarah Quin lines out at number eight and she will be joined in the back row by Clodagh O’Halloran and O’Leary. Quin is captaining Munster for an Interprovincial series for the first time after the UL Bohemian RFC clubwoman made her senior debut in 2018.

Vice-Captain Nicole Cronin starts at out-half and she will partner Wall who lines out at scrum-half. Rachel Allen and Nunan form the centre partnership while Laura O’Mahony, Ugwueru, and Corey form the back three.

There are a further five potential debuts from the bench with Aoife Moore, Eimear Minihane, Gemma Lane, Aoife O’Shaughnessy and Maggie Boylan named among the replacements.

For Ulster, Dolores Hughes is named at full-back, with Peita McAlister and Emma Jordan completing the back three on the right and left wings respectively. Vice-Captain, Fiona Tuite will form the midfield partnership with Kelly Mc Cormill. Queen’s scrum-half, Rachael McIlroy will make her provincial debut, and will pair up with the experienced Jemma Farrell at out-half.

Cooke’s Gemma McCamley will also make her first Ulster appearance at loosehead prop. Beth Cregan is named at hooker and will captain the side. Completing the front row is Aishling O’Connell at tighthead. Hannah Beattie and Keelin Brady have been named to start in the second row. India Daley from Cooke RFC will also make her debut in a senior Ulster jersey and is named at openside. Joining her in the back row is Helen McGhee at blindside and Stacey Sloan at No. 8.

The Ulster replacements are a blend of youth and experience, with Aoife Cahill, Ava Fannin, Taryn Shutzler, Toni Macartney and Fern Wilson all set to make their first senior Ulster appearances if called upon. They are joined on the bench by Ilse van Staden, Lauren Maginnes and Diane Ramsay.

Munster: Aoife Corey (UL Bohemian RFC); Chisom Ugwueru (Ennis RFC), Stephanie Nunan (UL Bohemian RFC), Rachel Allen (UL Bohemian RFC), Laura O’Mahony (UL Bohemian RFC); Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian RFC), Muirne Wall (Kerry Women); Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian RFC), Edel Murphy (UL Bohemian RFC), Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemian RFC); Aaliyah Te Pou (UL Bohemian RFC), Siobhán McCarthy (Railway Union RFC); Clodagh O’Halloran (UL Bohemian RFC), Maeve Óg O’Leary (Blackrock College RFC), Sarah Quin (C) (UL Bohemian RFC).

Replacements: Deirbhile Nic A Bhaird (Old Belvedere RFC), Aoife Moore (Blackrock College RFC), Laura Delaney (UL Bohemian RFC), Christine Coffey (Blackrock College RFC), Eimear Minihane (Skibbereen RFC), Gemma Lane (Ballincollig RFC), Aoife O’Shaughnessy (Railway Union RFC), Maggie Boylan (Carrick on Suir RFC).