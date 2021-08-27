Vodafone Women’s Interpro Round 1 Team News: Connacht v Leinster

After almost a 2 year wait, the teams have been announced for the first returning game of the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship as Connacht host Leinster in the Sportsground on Saturday August 28th at 2:45pm.

Ticket’s for Saturday’s game can be purchased here.

The game will also be broadcast live on TG4.

Leinster Rugby head coach Phil de Barra has named a new-look side from the one that played the same opposition in their last interprovincial outing back in 2019.

Newly-named captain Christy Haney will line out at loosehead, joining Lisa Callan and Caoimhe Molloy in the front row.

Old Belvedere RFC duo Elaine Anthony and Clodagh Dunne pack down in the second row with two more clubmates Jennie Finlay and No 8 Jenny Murphy make up the back row with Blackrock College’s Ali Coleman.

Molly Scuffil McCabe partners Aine Donnelly in the half-backs.

Michelle Claffey, one of two vice-captains named for the season, lines out in midfield with Niamh Byrne.

The back three is then comprised of Meabh O’Brien on the left and Grace Miller on the right with Lauren Farrell McCabe acting as the last line.

The uncapped quadruple of Mary Healy, Emma Murphy, Ella Roberts and Ailbhe Dowling will be hoping to get their first Leinster appearances from the bench where they’re joined by Chloe Blackmore, Vic O’Mahony, Mairead Holohan and Nikki Caughey.

A raft of Connacht players have been given their opportunity to represent their province for the first time.

Connacht Rugby: Nicole Carroll (Suttonians RFC), Ursula Sammon (Westport RFC), Catherine Martin (Suttonians RFC), Shannon Touhey (Suttonians RFC), Orla Dixon (Galwegians RFC), Nicole Fowley (Galwegians RFC), Mary Healy (Galwegians RFC), Julia Bauer (Suttonians RFC), Moya Griffin (Tullamore RFC), Shannon Heapes (Cooke RFC), Aifric O’Brien (Suttonians RFC), Fiona Scally (Galwegians RFC), Ciara Farrell (Tullamore RFC), Meadbh Scally (Blackrock College RFC), Kate Feehan (Westport RFC).

Replacements: Emily Gavin (Ballinasloe RFC), Hannah Coen (Sligo RFC), Elizabeth McNicholas (Galwegians RFC), Sinead Rigney (Tullamore RFC), Faith Oviawe (Buccaneers RFC), Noreen Cassidy (CYM RFC), Megan Walsh (Galwegians RFC), Rhiann Heery (Corinthians RFC)

Leinster Rugby: Lauren Farrell McCabe (Suttonians RFC), Grace Miller (Old Belvedere RFC), Michelle Claffey (Blackrock College RFC), Niamh Byrne (Railway Union RFC), Meabh O’Brien (Suttonians RFC), Aine Donnelly (Old Belvedere RFC), Molly Scuffil McCabe (Railway Union RFC), Christy Haney (Blackrock College RFC) captain, Lisa Callan (Railway Union RFC), Caoimhe Molloy (Blackrock College RFC), Elaine Anthony (Old Belvedere RFC), Clodagh Dunne (Old Belvedere RFC), Ali Coleman (Blackrock College RFC), Jennie Finlay (Old Belvedere RFC), Jenny Murphy (Old Belvedere RFC)

Replacements: Chloe Blackmore (Railway Union RFC), Vic O’Mahony (Old Belvedere RFC), Mary Healy* (Naas RFC), Mairead Holohan (Blackrock RFC), Emma Murphy* (Railway Union RFC), Ella Roberts* (Wicklow RFC), Nikki Caughey (Railway Union RFC), Ailbhe Dowling* (Old Belvedere RFC)

*Uncapped at this level for Leinster