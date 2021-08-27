PwC Underage Interprovincial Previews: Ulster v Munster

There are two PwC Underage Interprovincial games taking place on Saturday at the IRFU’s High Performance Centre on the Sports Ireland Campus.

Ulster Men U18 Schools v Munster Men U18 Schools, IRFU HPC, Saturday 28th August, 2021

Its’ a first outing for both of these schools teams and the Ulster side will be captained by Methodist College lock Patrick Fullarton-Healey. His school compatriots Jake Bowden (hooker) and Josh Stevens (No.7) will help bring cohesion to the pack while there are three Campbell College players, Mathew Booth, Lukas Kenny and Jonny McCracken in the backline.

The Munster Schools selection will also be captained from the second row as Presentation Brothers Cork’s Jacob Sheehan takes the armband. Castletroy College have three players selected across the backline, Stephen Kiely at fullback, Aidan Ryan on the wing and Gavin Rowsome at out-half and Evan O’Connell at lock. Christian Brothers have a strong representation within the match day squad with Dawid Novak and Kamil Novak starting in the back row and Adam Wrona, Sam Loftus, Harry Foster, Jack Casey and Matthew O’Callaghan among the replacements.

Ulster Men U18 Schools

15. Conor Drain (Ballymena Academy), 14. Harry Hughes (Coleraine GS), 13. Ryan Stewart (RBAI), 12. Matthew Booth (Campbell College), 11. Lukas Kenny (Campbell College), 10. Tristan Ferguson (Cambridge House), 9. Jonny McCracken (Campbell College);

1. Reece Braden (Omagh Academy), 2. Jake Bowden (Methodist College), 3. Jacob Boyd (RBAI), 4. Joe Hopes (Campbell College), 5. Patrick Fullarton-Healey (Capt. Methodist College), 6. James Anderson (RS Armagh), 7. Josh Stevens (Methodist College), 8. Flynn Longstaff (Campbell College).

Replacements: 16. Sam Anderson (RS Armagh), 17. Chris Massey (Campbell College Belfast), 18. Josh Hanna (Wallace HS), 19. Andrew Chesney (Ballymena Academy), 20. Callum Simms (RBAI), 21. Ben McFarlane (Methodist College), 22. Tom Crowther (Campbell College), 23. Alex McBurney (Ballymena Academy), 24. Ben King (Ballymena Academy).

Munster U18 Schools

15. Stephen Kiely (Castletroy College); 14. Aidan Ryan (Castletroy College), 13. Peter Symington (Bandon Grammar School), 12. Harry Long (Ardscoil Rís), 11. Sean Condon (Presentation Brothers College); 10. Gavin Rowsome (Castletroy College), 9. Jake O’Riordan (St. Munchin’s College);

1.Rory Doody (Cistercian College Roscrea), 2. Danny Sheahan (Presentation Brothers College), 3. Michael Long (Rockwell College); 4. Jacob Sheehan (C) (Presentation Brothers College), 5. Evan O’Connell (Castletroy College); 6. Dawid Novak (Christian Brothers College), 7. Kamil Novak (Christian Brothers College), 8. Jack Ryan (Rockwell College).

Replacements: 16. Adam Wrona (Christian Brothers College), 17. Sam Loftus (Christian Brothers College), 18. Harry Foster (Christian Brothers College), 19. Joseph Coffey (Cistercian College Roscrea), 20. Cillian Kelly (Crescent College Comprehensive), 21. Cillian O’Connor (St. Munchin’s College), 22. Jack Casey (Christian Brothers College), 23. Matthew O’Callaghan (Christian Brothers College).

Ulster Men U18 Clubs v Munster Men U18 Clubs, IRFU HPC, Saturday 28th August, 2021

Ulster Clubs were impressive last weekend with in a 34-24 over Connacht. Fullback Ethan Graham from Monaghan RFC scored a brace and is one to watch. Out-half Ben Gibson also dotted down twice and added extras with the kicking tee so Munster will have to contain these two elusive runners.

Munster gave a good account of themselves in a closely fought contest with their Leinster counterparts last weekend. They led at the break but will rue some missed opportunities. Out-half Jimi Fenton from Rubaí Chorca Dhuibhne marshalled his troops well and they will need his direction this weekend against a dangerous Ulster outfit.

Ulster Men U18 Clubs

15. Ethan Graham (Monaghan RFC), 14. Zach Scarlett (Ballyclare HS / Ballyclare RFC), 13. James Girvan (RS Dungannon / Dungannon RFC), 12. Michael Burnett (Capt., City of Armagh RFC), 11. Nathan Hook (Dromore HS / Dromore RFC), 10. Ben Gibson (Bangor Grammar / Bangor RFC), 9. Oliver Smyth (BRA / Academy RFC);

1. Nathan Ogborne (Coleraine GS / Ballymoney RFC), 2. Sam Green (Malone RFC), 3. Tom McAllister (Ballyclare HS / Ballyclare RFC), 4. Luke McIlwrath (Ballyclare HS / Ballyclare RFC), 5. Mark Lee (Rainey OB RFC), 6. Jamie Jackson (Portadown College / Portadown RFC), 7. James Spence (Ballyclare HS / Ballyclare RFC), 8. James Mckillop (Foyle College / City of Derry RFC).

Replacements: 16. James McCammon (RS Dungannon / Dungannon RFC), 17. Blake McClean (RBAI), 18. Stephen Callaghan (Inishowen RFC), 19. Ruairi Doyle (Friends School / Lisburn RFC), 20. Tom Muldrew (Sullivan Upper / Malone RFC), 21. Clark Logan (Coleraine GS / Coleraine RFC), 22. Jordan McCauley (Coleraine GS / Ballymoney RFC), 23. Leon Thornton (Malone RFC).

Munster U18 Clubs

15. Conall Doyle (Youghal RFC), 14. Kieran Kennedy (Waterford City RFC), 13. Paul Graham (C) (Kinsale RFC), 12. Lukas Hagermark (Cork Constitution FC), 11. Craig Riordan (St Senan’s RFC), 10. Jimi Fenton (Rugbaí Chorca Dhuibhne), 9. Kyle Read (Midleton RFC)

1. Jack Ward (Bantry Bay RFC), 2. Shaughan Hanrahan (Garryowen FC), 3. Adam Cunningham (Clonmel RFC); 4. Adam Sheahan (Skibbereen RFC), 5. Oluwanifemi Giwa (Cashel RFC), 6. Darragh Burns (Kilrush RFC), 7. Eoghan McKay (Sundays Well RFC), 8. Sean Edogbo (Cobh Pirates RFC).

Replacements: 16. Donnacha Morrissey (Kilrush RFC), 17. Adam McMahon (Garryowen FC), 18. Tiernan O’Connell (Midleton RFC), 19. Eoghan Cawley (Skibbereen RFC), 20. Ben Murphy (Cobh Pirates RFC), 21. Sean O’Dwyer (Bruff RFC), 22. Luca Cleary (Ennis RFC), 23. Frankie Gillane (Waterford City RFC).