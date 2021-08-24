Munster’s Pre-Season Match Against Bath Is Cancelled

Munster’s pre-season game against Bath at Thomond Park on Saturday, September 4 will not go ahead as the English Premiership club have confirmed they are unable to travel due to Covid-19.

While Munster Rugby understand supporters will be disappointed at this news, the health and safety of all players, staff, and spectators continues to be our priority.

Munster would like to thank Bath for their efforts in trying to facilitate this game during a challenging period.

The province are reviewing the possibility of an alternative fixture opportunity for the same day in Thomond Park and an update will follow in due course.

Supporter ticket refund details will also be included in the next update, and Munster thank you for your patience and understanding at this time.

In an update issued last week, while the Munster squad are back working with the rugby coaches, the international players have made their way back to the High Performance Centre to commence their pre-season programme under the Athletic Performance department.