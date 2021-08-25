Change To Kick-Off Times In Vodafone Women’s Interpros

The Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship gets underway this weekend in The Sportsground and Kingspan Stadium with both matches kicking off 15 minutes later than previously scheduled.

The action gets underway in The Sportsground with the game now set to kick off at 14:45 (previously 14:30). The game will be live on TG4 and there are a limited number of tickets on sale – click here for more.

Kingspan Stadium will play host to the Ulster v Munster match which will kick off at 17:00 (previously 16:45). Ticket information is available here.

Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship

Saturday August 28th, 2021

Connacht v Leinster, The Sportsground, 14:45 (TG4)

Ulster v Munster, Kingspan Stadium, 17:00 (TG4, BBC iPlayer)

Saturday September 4th, 2021

Leinster v Ulster, Energia Park, 17:00 (TG4, BBC iPlayer)

Munster v Connacht, Musgrave Park, 19:30 (TG4)

Saturday September 11th, 2021

Connacht v Ulster, Energia Park, 17:00 (TG4, BBC iPlayer)

Leinster v Munster, Energia Park, 19:30 (TG4)