PwC Interprovincial Highlights
There was a fantastic buzz in Energia Park as the PwC Interprovincial Series got underway last weekend. Age grade teams at U-18 and U-19 from all four provinces were in action for the first time in two years. Take a look at the action as Leinster and Ulster picked up wins in Round 1.
Leinster U18 v Munster U18
Leinster won the opening fixture of the PwC IRFU Under-18 Men’s Clubs Interprovincial Championship, edging out Munster 12-8 to complete a double for the province in Donnybrook.
LEINSTER U-18 CLUBS 12 MUNSTER U-18 CLUBS 8, Energia Park, Donnybrook
Scorers: Leinster U-18 Clubs: Tries: Oisin Lynch, Charlie Sheridan; Con: Ethan Travers
Munster U-18 Clubs: Try: Kyle Read; Pen: Jimi Fenton
HT: Leinster U-18 Clubs 0 Munster U-18 Clubs 5
Leinster U19 v Munster U19
Scorers: Leinster U-19s: Tries: Jim Peters, James Nicholson, Diarmuid Mangan, Gus McCarthy; Cons: Sam Prendergast 2; Pen: Sam Prendergast
Munster U-19s: Try: Evan O’Riordan; Con: Jack Oliver
Ulster U18 v Connacht U18
The Ulster Under-18 Clubs team saw off the valiant efforts of Connacht, winning 34-24 in a thrilling PwC IRFU U-18 Men’s Clubs Interprovincial Championship opener at Energia Park.
CONNACHT U-18 CLUBS 24 ULSTER U-18 CLUBS 34, Energia Park, Donnybrook
Scorers: Connacht U-18 Clubs: Tries: Hugh Gavin 2, Rory Glynn, Charlie Naughton; Cons: DJ Hession 2
Ulster U-18 Clubs: Tries: Ethan Graham 2, Ben Gibson 2, Nathan Hook; Cons: Ben Gibson 3; Pen: Ben Gibson
HT: Connacht U-18 Clubs 10 Ulster U-18 Clubs 21
Ulster U19 v Connacht U19
A crucial second half maul try got the Ulster Under-19s over the line against Connacht, earning them a hard-fought 22-19 Interprovincial victory at Energia Park.
CONNACHT U-19s 19 ULSTER U-19s 22, Energia Park, Donnybrook
Scorers: Connacht U-19s: Tries: Blaine Barry, Harry West, Tadhg Finlay; Cons: Harry West 2
Ulster U-19s: Tries: James McNabney, Rory Telfer, Ethan Fitzsimmons; Cons: Ross McKay 2; Pen: Ross McKay
HT: Connacht U-19s 12 Ulster U-19s 10