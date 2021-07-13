Wycherly And Timoney Reflect On First Cap Experience
A first cap is always special. We caught up with Fineen Wycherley and Nick Timoney after the match on Saturday to hear what it meant to them and their families.
Wycherley, dubbed part of the ‘West Cork mafia’ of players from Munster, was delighted to have his family in Aviva Stadium to share the day.
🗣️ After making his Ireland debut on Saturday night, @FineenWych reflected on a special occasion for him and his family 🙌🟢#ShoulderToShoulder #IrishRugby #VodafoneSummerSeries pic.twitter.com/KuldYEtJU3
Timoney was one of four Ulster players who made their debut on Saturday. We spoke to him pitch side after the game.
🧢 It was a special night for @NickTimoney on Saturday as he marked his Ireland Test debut with a try in the win over USA at @avivastadium! 👊🟢#ShoulderToShoulder #IrishRugby #VodafoneSummerSeries pic.twitter.com/31qt7XF4kU
