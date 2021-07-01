Ireland Team Named To Face Japan in Vodafone Summer Series Opener

The Ireland coaching team have named the Ireland match day squad to face Japan at the Aviva Stadium in the opening fixture of the Vodafone Summer Series.

James Ryan will wear the captain’s armband on Saturday and will be partnered in the second row by Ultan Dillane.

Peter O’Mahony starts on the blindside flank and is joined in the backrow by Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris, who makes his international return after missing the 2021 Six Nations Championships.

The front row is made up of Dave Kilcoyne, Ronan Kelleher and Finlay Bealham.

The replacements include Rob Herring, Ed Byrne, John Ryan, Ryan Baird, the uncapped Gavin Coombes, Craig Casey, Billy Burns and Shane Daly.

Last weekend Jamie Joseph’s Brave Blossoms made the British and Irish Lions work hard for their 28-10 victory in Murrayfield.

Five Ireland players – Chris Farrell, Jacob Stockdale, Josh van der Flier, Peter O’Mahony and James Ryan started against Japan in the last encounter between the two sides at the 2019 Rugby World Cup with Dave Kilcoyne, Joey Carbery and Jordan Larmour featuring off the bench that day in Shizuoka.

The match will be televised by RTE (ROI) Channel 4 (NI) and kicks off at 1.00pm.

Vodafone Summer Series 2021

Ireland team to play Japan – 3rd July 2021, Aviva Stadium



15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 11 caps

14. Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 29 caps

13. Chris Farrell (Munster/Young Munster) 14 caps

12. Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 4 caps

11. Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 34 caps

10. Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 22 caps

9. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 9 caps

1. Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 43 caps

2. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 11 caps

3. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 14 caps

4. Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 18 caps

5. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 35 caps captain

6. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 75 caps

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 31 caps

8. Caelan Doris (Leinster/UCD) 7 caps

Replacements

16. Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 21 caps

17. Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 4 caps

18. John Ryan (Munster/Cork Constitution) 23 caps

19. Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 3 caps

20. Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) uncapped

21. Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 1 cap

22. Billy Burns (Ulster) 6 caps

23. Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Constitution) 1 cap