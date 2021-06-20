Jump to main content

Home

Matches

Live

Shop

Menu

Ireland

Monaco 7s Olympic Qualifier Live

News

20th June 2021 09:03

By Editor

Monaco 7s Olympic Qualifier Live

Ireland's Harry McNulty in action in Monaco. ©INPHO/Manuel Blondeau

Following three Pool A wins in Monaco on Saturday and a three-try win over Samoa earlier, Ireland Men’s Sevens’ bid to make history and qualify for a first-ever Olympic Games will continue at the World Rugby Sevens Repechage this afternoon.

With the outright winner of the tournament booking a ticket to Tokyo, Anthony Eddy‘s side face Hong Kong in Semi-Final 2 at 4.45pm local time/3.45pm Irish time.

The other Semi-Final sees France face Samoa at 4.23pm local time/3.23pm Irish time.

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

You can watch all the action below.