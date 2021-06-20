Monaco 7s Olympic Qualifier Live

Following three Pool A wins in Monaco on Saturday and a three-try win over Samoa earlier, Ireland Men’s Sevens’ bid to make history and qualify for a first-ever Olympic Games will continue at the World Rugby Sevens Repechage this afternoon.

With the outright winner of the tournament booking a ticket to Tokyo, Anthony Eddy‘s side face Hong Kong in Semi-Final 2 at 4.45pm local time/3.45pm Irish time.

The other Semi-Final sees France face Samoa at 4.23pm local time/3.23pm Irish time.

You can watch all the action below.