Conroy And Kennedy Star As Ireland Chase Olympic Dream In Monaco

The Ireland Men’s Sevens, sponsored by TritonLake, recorded three Pool wins from three on the opening day of the World Rugby Sevens Repechage on Saturday, teeing Anthony Eddy’ s side up for a shot at qualification for the Tokyo Olympic Games on Sunday.

Resounding victories over Zimbabwe, Mexico and Tonga ensured Ireland made the perfect start to the weekend at Stade Louis II, with Terry Kennedy and Jordan Conroy standing out by sharing 14 tries between them on the opening day of the tournament.

Kennedy was at his electric best in the heat of Monaco, showcasing his superb footwork and devastating turn of pace throughout Day 1, most notably when scoring a first-half hat-trick against Zimbabwe in Ireland’s Pool A opener on Saturday morning.

Conroy, who was last year’s top try scorer on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, got in on the act too, crossing for a first-half brace during the 31-10 win over the African side. In Ireland’s second outing, Eddy’s men scored 31 unanswered points against Mexico, with Kennedy (2), Conroy and Ian Fitzpatrick (2) on the scoresheet.

Ireland saved their best performance of the day for their third outing as they ran out 43-0 winners over Tonga. Conroy and Kennedy helped themselves to a hat-trick apiece, while Harry McNulty was Ireland’s other try-scorer.

It means Ireland – chasing history and a place in Tokyo – sit second in Pool A behind Samoa, who they face on Sunday at 1.33pm local time/12.33pm Irish time. That final Pool game will determine who finishes first and second, with the top two safely progressing through to the semi-finals.

In Pool B, France lead the way from Chile on points difference, with Chile sitting in third.

The outright winner of the tournament will secure the final Men’s qualification spot for this summer’s Olympics.

World Rugby Sevens Repechage, Saturday’s Results:

Ireland 31-10 Zimbabwe

Ireland 31-0 Mexico

Ireland 43-0 Tonga.

World Rugby Sevens Repechage, Sunday’s Fixtures:

Pool A: Ireland v Samoa, 1.33pm local time/12.33pm Irish time

Semi-Final 1: 4.23pm local time/3.23pm Irish time

Semi-Final 2: 4.45pm local time/3.45pm Irish time

Final: 7.07pm local time/6.07pm Irish time.

Ireland Men’s Sevens Squad:

Jack Kelly (Dublin University)

Harry McNulty (LA Giltinis)

Foster Horan (Lansdowne)

Ian Fitzpatrick (Lansdowne)

Adam Leavy (Lansdowne)

Billy Dardis (Terenure College)

Sean Cribbin (Suttonians)

Hugo Lennox (Skerries)

Greg O’Shea (Shannon RFC)

Terry Kennedy (St Mary’s College)

Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers)

Aaron Sexton (Malone/Ulster)

Mark Roche (Lansdowne)

Bryan Mollen (Blackrock College).