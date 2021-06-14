O’Shea Called Up To Ireland Sevens Squad For Monaco

IRFU Director of Sevens and Women’s Rugby, Anthony Eddy , has made one injury-enforced change to his Ireland Men’s Sevens squad for this weekend’s World Rugby Sevens Repechage in Monaco.

Gavin Mullin did not travel with the 14-player squad from Dublin this morning after he was ruled out of the tournament through injury, with Greg O’Shea being called up in his place.

The squad arrived in Monaco on Monday afternoon and will have their first pitch session of the week on Tuesday as they build up towards the World Rugby Sevens Repechage at Stade Louis II, where they will be one of 10 Men’s teams vying for the final place at this summer’s Tokyo Olympic Games.

Eddy‘s side will kick off their campaign against Zimbabwe (Kick-off 9.50am local time/8.50am Irish time) on Saturday, 19 June, before facing Mexico (12.12pm/11.12am) and Tonga (3.24pm/2.24pm) in further Pool A games that day.

Ireland will conclude the Pool stages on Sunday, 20 June against Samoa (1.17pm/12.17pm), with the top two teams from each Pool progressing through to the semi-finals. The final, with a ticket to Tokyo on the line, will take place at 7.07pm local time/6.07pm Irish time on Sunday, 20 June.

You can follow all the build-up to the World Rugby Sevens Repechage throughout the week on IrishRugby.ie and across IRFU social media channels, while Ireland’s fixtures will be live on the World Rugby YouTube channel.

Ireland Men’s Sevens Squad:

Jack Kelly (Dublin University)

Harry McNulty (LA Giltinis)

Foster Horan (Lansdowne)

Ian Fitzpatrick (Lansdowne)

Adam Leavy (Lansdowne)

Billy Dardis (Terenure College)

Sean Cribbin (Suttonians)

Hugo Lennox (Skerries)

Greg O’Shea (Shannon RFC)

Terry Kennedy (St Mary’s College)

Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers)

Aaron Sexton (Malone/Ulster)

Mark Roche (Lansdowne)

Bryan Mollen (Blackrock College).

Ireland Sevens Schedule, World Rugby Sevens Repechage:

Saturday, 19 June:

Ireland v Zimbabwe, 9.50am local time/8.5oam Irish time

Ireland v Mexico, 12.12pm local time/11.12am Irish time

Ireland v Tonga, 3.24pm local time/2.24pm Irish time

Sunday, 20 June: