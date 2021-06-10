Tag Rugby Registration Live Across The Four Provinces
Registration for tag rugby leagues is now live across the four provinces.
There are 11 venues to choose from with tag rugby running from now right through until August. More venues are also set to be announced.
Tag Rugby is a fun way to get active, support your local rugby club and meet new people over the summer months. It’s also an invaluable tool in recruitment and retention in rugby. Since the Introduction of IRFU Tag in 2007, it has helped to get a rugby ball into hundreds of thousands of people’s hands for the first time.
More information on this year’s programme is available through provincial websites:
- Connacht: https://www.connachtrugby.ie/community/register/
- Leinster: https://www.leinsterrugby.ie/tickets/tag-rugby-register/
- Munster: https://www.munsterrugby.ie/domestic_news/sign-up-for-munster-tag-rugby-this-summer/#domestic_news
- Ulster: https://www.ulsterrugby.com/rugby-in-ulster/rugby-development/clubs/tag-rugby/
IRFU Participation Rugby Operations Manager David Keane told IrishRugby.ie:
“We’re already seeing the benefits of provinces taking over operational responsibility for tag rugby. The registration portals are live and we’re starting to see tag rugby in clubs that haven’t previously been involved.”
“That’s massively important, given how much of the revenue goes back to each participating club while giving them the chance to broaden their community base.”
If your club has a query about tag rugby, email here.
Participating Clubs:
CONNACHT:
Buccaneers
Grades: Beginners, Non-Beginners
Commencing: June 11th
Weekly Tag On: Fridays
North Mayo (Ballina, Castlebar, Westport)
Grade: Beginners
Commencing: July 1st
Weekly Tag On: Thursdays
Click Here To Register in Connacht
LEINSTER:
Clontarf
Grades: Beginners & Non-Beginners
Commencing: June 11th
Weekly Tag On: Fridays
Greystones
Grades: Mixed Social
Commencing: June 11th
Weekly Tag On: Fridays
Lansdowne
Grades: Mixed Social, O33 Men, Mixed Social
Commencing: June 14th & June 18th
Weekly Tag On: Mondays, Fridays,
MU Barnhall
Grades: Beginners, Non-Beginners
Commencing: June 18th
Weekly Tag On: Fridays
Tallaght RFC
Grades: Beginners, Non-Beginners
Commencing: June 24th
Weekly Tag On: Thursdays
Click Here To Register in Leinster
MUNSTER:
Musgrave Park, Cork
Grades: Beginner, Non-Beginner
Commencing: June 25th
Weekly Tag On: Fridays
Tralee
Grades: Beginner, Non-Beginner
Commencing: June 17th
Weekly Tag On: Thursdays
Click Here To Register in Munster
ULSTER:
Belfast Harlequins
Grades: Mixed Non-Beginners, Mixed Beginners
Commencing: June 1st
Weekly Tag On: Tuesdays, Thursdays
Monaghan
Grades: Beginner, Non-Beginner
Commencing: June 23rd
Weekly Tag On: Wednesdays
Click Here To Register in Ulster
