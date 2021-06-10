Tag Rugby Registration Live Across The Four Provinces

Registration for tag rugby leagues is now live across the four provinces.

There are 11 venues to choose from with tag rugby running from now right through until August. More venues are also set to be announced.

Tag Rugby is a fun way to get active, support your local rugby club and meet new people over the summer months. It’s also an invaluable tool in recruitment and retention in rugby. Since the Introduction of IRFU Tag in 2007, it has helped to get a rugby ball into hundreds of thousands of people’s hands for the first time.

More information on this year’s programme is available through provincial websites:

IRFU Participation Rugby Operations Manager David Keane told IrishRugby.ie:

“We’re already seeing the benefits of provinces taking over operational responsibility for tag rugby. The registration portals are live and we’re starting to see tag rugby in clubs that haven’t previously been involved.”

“That’s massively important, given how much of the revenue goes back to each participating club while giving them the chance to broaden their community base.”

If your club has a query about tag rugby, email here.

Participating Clubs:

CONNACHT:

Buccaneers

Grades: Beginners, Non-Beginners

Commencing: June 11th

Weekly Tag On: Fridays

North Mayo (Ballina, Castlebar, Westport)

Grade: Beginners

Commencing: July 1st

Weekly Tag On: Thursdays

Click Here To Register in Connacht

LEINSTER:

Clontarf

Grades: Beginners & Non-Beginners

Commencing: June 11th

Weekly Tag On: Fridays

Greystones

Grades: Mixed Social

Commencing: June 11th

Weekly Tag On: Fridays

Lansdowne

Grades: Mixed Social, O33 Men, Mixed Social

Commencing: June 14th & June 18th

Weekly Tag On: Mondays, Fridays,

MU Barnhall

Grades: Beginners, Non-Beginners

Commencing: June 18th

Weekly Tag On: Fridays

Tallaght RFC

Grades: Beginners, Non-Beginners

Commencing: June 24th

Weekly Tag On: Thursdays

Click Here To Register in Leinster

MUNSTER:

Musgrave Park, Cork

Grades: Beginner, Non-Beginner

Commencing: June 25th

Weekly Tag On: Fridays

Tralee

Grades: Beginner, Non-Beginner

Commencing: June 17th

Weekly Tag On: Thursdays

Click Here To Register in Munster

ULSTER:

Belfast Harlequins

Grades: Mixed Non-Beginners, Mixed Beginners

Commencing: June 1st

Weekly Tag On: Tuesdays, Thursdays

Monaghan

Grades: Beginner, Non-Beginner

Commencing: June 23rd

Weekly Tag On: Wednesdays

Click Here To Register in Ulster

