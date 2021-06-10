Jump to main content

Nakarawa’s Move To Ulster Is Off

10th June 2021 15:00

By Editor

Guinness PRO14, Kingspan Stadium, Belfast 25/1/2019 Ulster vs Benetton A view of Ulster flags Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Ulster Rugby have confirmed today that Leone Nakarawa will no longer join the province this summer.

An Ulster Rugby spokesperson said: “We can confirm that, on receipt of a detailed medical report following an examination by the province at the weekend, Leone will no longer be joining Ulster Rugby for next season.

“This outcome is disappointing for both the player and Ulster Rugby, however, we will continue to build strongly with our preparations for next season.

“We wish Leone the very best for the future. Further updates on the 2021/22 season squad will be released in due course.”