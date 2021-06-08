Connacht Confirm Departing Players

Connacht Rugby have confirmed the players that will depart the province at the end of the season.

As previously announced, Quinn Roux has moved on after seven years at Connacht, Stephen Fitzgerald has announced his retirement from rugby due to injury, and Academy centre Sean O’Brien has joined Exeter Chiefs.

Conor Dean, Colm de Buitlear, Cillian Gallagher, Conor Kenny, Stephen Kerins and Paddy McAllister will also be leaving Connacht.

The westerners’ head coach Andy Friend has thanked all the players for their commitment during their respective contracts, saying: “There will always be comings and goings in professional rugby. I’d like to wish all the players every success in the future, whether they are looking to further their playing careers or go down a new path.

“They have made a lot of sacrifices, particularly in the last year while we as a group dealt with the pandemic, so I thank them for that also. They will always be welcome back to the Sportsground.”

Connacht are continuing to shape the professional squad for next season and further announcements will be made in due course.