Ireland Fans Set For Aviva Stadium Return In July

News

28th May 2021 19:02

By Editor

2021 Guinness Six Nations Championship Round 2, Aviva Stadium, Co. Dublin 14/2/2021 Ireland vs France The Ireland team during the national anthem Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Ireland fans will be back in Aviva Stadium in July as part of a series of test events announced today.

The IRFU welcome the Government’s announcement of approved pilot events this summer, which include the Ireland Rugby fixtures against Japan and USA in July.

We have been part of the Working Group on return of fans to Stadia, Chaired by Martin Murphy since 2020, and we will now move to our operational plans, based on the proposals submitted by the Working Party to Government and any additional guidance they have provided.

We will make an announcement on ticket distribution as soon as possible and we very much look forward to welcoming supporters back safely to the Aviva Stadium.

Leinster Rugby will also host a test event in June with 1,200 supporters set to attend the game in the RDS against Dragons.

 

 