Sligo RFC Appoint Brazilian International Reeves As Player Coach For Energia AIL

Sligo Rugby Club are delighted to announce Josh Reeves as their new Head Coach for the upcoming season. Josh will also join the squad as a player.

Reeves, originally from Christchurch, New Zealand hails from Shirley Rugby Club where he played 4 seasons before moving to Brazil with his now wife Ana, in 2014.

Josh has been a full-time player and coach within the Brazilian Rugby system since 2015. He has amassed 30 test caps. Milestones include appearances against the Maori All Blacks and the Barbarians. Josh kicked 18 points for Brazil in a famous win against Canada in the Americas Rugby Championship.

— Sligo Rugby Club (@sligorfc) May 21, 2021

Josh will continue to be part of the Brazilian national team for their upcoming world cup qualifying campaign.

In recent years, Josh played for the Utah Warriors in the MLR and the Cobras in the inaugural season of the SLAR (Super Liga Americana), a South American professional league. Josh has experience of Irish Rugby under his belt, playing for Wanderers in the AIL while also coaching at St Andrews College in 2011/12.

Josh has played and coached in 4 continents, gathering up years of experience on and off the pitch making him ready to coach at Sligo RFC.

Director of Football Michael O’ Hehir said ‘We are excited about the arrival of Josh; we feel his experience and enthusiasm for the game of rugby will be of a massive benefit to our Club both on and off the pitch. We look forward to welcoming Josh, his wife Ana and his 4-year-old son Matias to Hamilton Park.’