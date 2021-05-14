North-South Showdown To Close Out Rainbow Cup

The Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup is set to culminate in an historic ‘North v South’ final on Saturday, June 19, so that the dual tournaments operating in Europe and South Africa will tie together to produce one winner.

Planning is now at an advanced stage and all written approvals are expected imminently for the game to take place at a European venue.

At this stage in the process it was important for teams, their fans, broadcasters and sponsors to hear of these developments ahead of this weekend’s Rainbow Cup games in Europe and South Africa.

The Northern representative in the final shall be the team who finishes first in the table among the 12 teams in the Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup, while the Southern representative shall be the side who ranks first in the Rainbow Cup SA competition.

Further details on the ‘North v South’ Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup final will be provided next week.