Brace To Referee European Challenge Cup Final

Andrew Brace will referee the European Challenge Cup final at Twickenham on Friday, May 21st. The appointment was announced by EPCR today.

The meeting of Leicester Tigers and Montpelier sees Brace refereeing his second tournament decider in succession. Brace was also in charge for Montpellier’s Challenge Cup semi-final victory over Bath at the Rec earlier in the month.

Brace will lead an all Irish panel of officials as he is joined by Frank Murphy and Chris Busby as Assistant Referees with Brian McNeice named as TMO.

The 32 year old is enjoying a successful 2020/21 season with four Heineken Cup games and two Guinness Six Nations fixtures under his belt to date.

England’s Luke Pierce will take charge of the Heineken Cup final as Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle face Toulouse in an all French affair the following day.

Challenge Cup final – Leicester Tigers v Montpellier

Friday 21 May – Twickenham Stadium (20.00)

Referee: Andrew Brace (Ire); Assistant referees: Frank Murphy (Ire), Chris Busby (Ire); TMO: Brian McNeice (Ire)

Heineken Champions Cup final – La Rochelle v Toulouse

Saturday 22 May – Twickenham Stadium (16.45).

Referee: Luke Pearce (Eng); Assistant referees: Wayne Barnes (Eng), Matthew Carley (Eng); TMO: Tom Foley (Eng)