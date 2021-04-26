Scrum Half Osborne Joins Munster On One-Year Deal

The 24-year-old will make the move from Leinster where he has made 10 appearances in the Guinness PRO14.

The Kildare native secured his path to professional rugby in 2019 off the back of impressive performances with his Dublin University in Division 1A of the Energia All-Ireland League.

Commenting on the move, Osborne said: “I am delighted to be joining Munster next season, one of the biggest teams in Europe with a great fanbase and history.

“I am hugely looking forward to working with and learning from a really talented group of players and a great coaching ticket and working hard to help bring success to the province.”