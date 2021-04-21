Women’s Six Nations Game Against Italy Set To Be Switched To Energia Park

The Women’s Six Nations match between Italy and Ireland will be played in Dublin on Saturday, with Italy giving up home advantage in order to ensure the fixture goes ahead.

Originally scheduled for Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in Parma, the 3rd-4th place play-off will now be played at Energia Park with Italy travelling to Ireland to fulfil the fixture. The kick-off time (12pm Irish time/1pm CET) is unchanged.

The change has been made as the Ireland team would not have been able to fulfil the current requirement to isolate for 14 days on their return from Italy.

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Six Nations Rugby CEO Ben Morel said: “We wish to really thank the Italian Federation and the Italian Women’s team for accommodating this significant change to their plans by travelling to Ireland instead of playing at home.

“Both Italy and Ireland have played some fantastic rugby already in this competition. We’re looking forward to a great match and a brilliant start to finals dai.”

Anthony Eddy, the IRFU Director of Women’s and Sevens Rugby, commented: “We are extremely grateful to the Italian Rugby Federation and their Women’s team for their act of rugby solidarity.

“Their generosity in offering to travel to Dublin for this game to be played is uplifting, and thanks too must go to Six Nations for facilitating the change of venue.”

The match will be recorded as a home fixture for Ireland, including for World Rugby ranking calculation purposes.