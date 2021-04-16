Leinster Busy On The Contract Front With 17 New Deals

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has given his thoughts following the 17 new contracts announced this week by the province.

It has been a busy few months at Leinster with Cullen confirming his own new contract last month, in addition to the province retaining the services of coaches Stuart Lancaster, Felipe Contepomi and Robin McBryde.

Speaking to leinsterrugby.ie, Cullen was delighted with the additional news this week and the players confirmed and, while conscious of the difficult contracting environment, he very much welcomed the news ahead of the 2021/22 season.

“This has been a challenging few months on the contracting front, so I think it’s important to acknowledge the role of the IRFU and our own Mick Dawson and Guy Easterby and their work in managing a very difficult period,” he said.

We look forward to welcoming Michael (Alaalatoa) and Nick (McCarthy) in the coming months and to have retained 17 players, 16 of whom came through our Academy system, is a huge boost for everyone as we look forward to next season.

“That 16 players came through the Leinster Rugby player pathway is a testament to the hard work that underpins our identity, and I’d like to acknowledge the role of our clubs and our schools in the players’ development.

“The role of Noel McNamara, Trevor Hogan and all the team down in the Ken Wall Centre of Excellence in Energia Park and all across the 12 counties should also be acknowledged for their work in identifying and developing these players.

Finally, congratulations to Thomas Clarkson, David Hawkshaw and Michael Milne on their first professional contracts. Three players that have taken their opportunities when presented over the last few years and I am delighted for them and wish them well.

“We have much to do still this season, but announcements like these are important as we plan for the future and we hope the supporters are as excited about what’s ahead as we are.”

LEINSTER RUGBY CONTRACTS:

1. Michael Alaalatoa – joining from Crusaders

2. Thomas Clarkson – promoted from the Academy

3. Jack Conan

4. Sean Cronin

5. David Hawkshaw – promoted from the Academy

6. Dave Kearney

7. Hugo Keenan

8. Ronan Kelleher

9. Dan Leavy

10. Nick McCarthy – joining from Munster Rugby

11. Luke McGrath

12. Michael Milne – promoted from the Academy

13. Ross Molony

14. Jimmy O’Brien

15. Scott Penny

16. Devin Toner

17. James Tracy

IRFU Contracts:

1. Cian Healy

2. Jonathan Sexton