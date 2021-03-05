Cian Healy Signs IRFU Contract Extension

Leinster and Ireland loosehead prop Cian Healy has signed a one-year extension to his IRFU contract up to the end of the 2021/22 season.

Cian is Ireland’s most-capped prop forward having lined out for his country on 107 occasions to date.

The 33-year-old Dubliner made his Ireland debut against Australia in November 2009. He was selected for the 2013 British & Irish Lions tour of Australia, making two appearances before injury ended his involvement.

He has won three Six Nations titles with Ireland and represented Leinster on 226 occasions, winning four Heineken Cup titles during his career in blue.

IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora commented:

Cian has been a cornerstone of both the Irish and Leinster packs for over a decade. He has shown incredible resilience to come back from serious injury and perform at the highest level. “Cian has a lot to contribute to Irish Rugby and we are delighted that he has signed on for another year.”

Healy added: