Hanrahan Wins Eir Sport Try Of The Season

The eir Sport Try of the Season for the 2020/21 Guinness PRO14 campaign has been won by Munster’s JJ Hanrahan.

The on-air panel from eir Sport’s rugby coverage – Tommy Bowe, Peter Stringer and Gordon D’Arcy – selected Hanrahan’s try which followed some spell-binding offloading play against Cardiff Blues during the first ever Monday night game in round 3.

The Munster play-maker kicked off the move and, after three consecutive offloads, Hanrahan got his hands on the ball again to cross the whitewash.

All 12 teams that competed in the 2020/21 Guinness PRO14 submitted their side’s try of the season for the panel of former internationals to consider and, ultimately, it was the mix of skill and team play that earned the award for Hanrahan’s score.

Bowe, Stringer and D’Arcy will continue to host eir Sport’s rugby coverage – the only place where fans in the Republic of Ireland can watch every game from the Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup live.

Eir Sport Try of the Season Nominations:

Benetton: Dewaldt Duvenage v Munster (Round 16)

Cardiff Blues: Rey Lee-Lo v Scarlets (Round 11)

Connacht: Sean O’Brien v Scarlets (Round 16)

Dragons: Jordan Williams v Glasgow Warriors (Round 16)

Edinburgh: Chris Dean v Glasgow Warriors (Round 9)

Glasgow Warriors: Rufus McLean v Dragons (Round 16)

Leinster: Michael Bent v Ulster (Round 14)

Munster: JJ Hanrahan v Cardiff Blues (Round 3)

Ospreys: Josh Thomas v Leinster (Round 16)

Scarlets: Tyler Morgan v Edinburgh (Round 13)

Ulster: Michael Lowry v Glasgow Warriors (Round 12)

Zebre: Michelangelo Biondelli v Leinster (Round 3)