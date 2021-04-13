Kick-Off Times Confirmed For Opening Rainbow Cup Fixtures

The kick-off times and dates for the first three rounds of the Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup have been confirmed, with the opening game kicking off in South Africa.

The DHL Stormers and the Cell C Sharks will compete in the cup competition’s first game on Friday, April 23 in the early time slot (7pm local time/6pm Irish time), and will then be followed by Ulster’s derby match against Connacht and Zebre’s trip to Edinburgh.

On Saturday lunchtime, Benetton Rugby will host Glasgow Warriors to start off a run of four matches which will see the Vodacom Bulls take on the Emirates Lions, the Ospreys playing Cardiff Blues and Leinster hosting Munster in a repeat of their recent PRO14 final clash.

The Dragons and Scarlets will finish off round 1 on Sunday, April 25 with a 1pm kick-off at Rodney Parade.

All games will be available live across the PRO14 network of broadcasters: Premier Sports, Super Sport, eir Sport and DAZN, with S4C and TG4 showing selected live free-to-air matches, deferred coverage and highlights throughout the Rainbow Cup.

Confirmation for rounds four to six will follow once PRO14 Rugby has received all necessary approvals and permissions from the relevant Governments and health authorities for the South African teams to travel.



GUINNESS PRO14 RAINBOW CUP – FIXTURES:

ROUND 1 –

Friday, April 23

DHL Stormers v Cell C Sharks, Cape Town Stadium, 7pm local time (SuperSport)

ULSTER v CONNACHT, Kingspan Stadium, 8.15pm (Premier Sports; deferred TG4)

Edinburgh v Zebre, BT Murrayfield, 8.15pm (Premier Sports)

Saturday, April 24

Benetton Rugby v Glasgow Warriors, Stadio di Monigo, 2pm local time (DAZN)

Vodacom Bulls v Emirates Lions, Loftus Versfeld Stadium, 4pm local time (SuperSport)

Ospreys v Cardiff Blues, Liberty Stadium, 5.15pm (Premier Sports; deferred S4C)

LEINSTER v MUNSTER, the RDS, 7.35pm (eir Sport; deferred TG4)

Sunday, April 25

Dragons v Scarlets, Rodney Parade, 1pm (Premier Sports; deferred S4C)

ROUND 2 –

Friday, April 30

Cell C Sharks v Emirates Lions, Jonsson Kings Park, 7pm local time (SuperSport)

Saturday, May 1

DHL Stormers v Vodacom Bulls, Cape Town Stadium, 5pm local time (SuperSport)

Friday, May 7

Zebre v Benetton Rugby, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, 7pm local time (DAZN)

MUNSTER v ULSTER, Thomond Park, 8.15pm (eir Sport; deferred TG4)

Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh, Scotstoun Stadium, 8.15pm (Premier Sports)

Saturday, May 8

CONNACHT v LEINSTER, the Sportsground, 7.35pm (TG4)

Scarlets v Ospreys, Parc y Scarlets, 7.35pm (Premier Sports; deferred S4C)

Sunday, May 9

Cardiff Blues v Dragons, Cardiff Arms Park, 1pm (Premier Sports; deferred S4C)

ROUND 3 –

Saturday, May 8

Emirates Lions v DHL Stormers, Emirates Airline Park, 4pm local time (SuperSport)

Vodacom Bulls v Cell C Sharks, Loftus Versfeld Stadium, 6.15pm local time (SuperSport)

Friday, May 14

MUNSTER v CONNACHT, Thomond Park, 6pm (eir Sport; deferred TG4)

LEINSTER v ULSTER, the RDS, 8.15pm (eir Sport; deferred TG4)

Saturday, May 15

Scarlets v Cardiff Blues, Parc y Scarlets, tbc May 15/16 (Premier Sports; deferred S4C)

Benetton Rugby v Zebre, Stadio di Monigo, 6.15pm local time (DAZN)

Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors, BT Murrayfield, 7.35pm (Premier Sports)

Sunday, May 16

Dragons v Ospreys, Rodney Parade, 1pm (Premier Sports; deferred S4C)

ROUND 4: Weekend of May 29

ROUND 5: Weekend of June 5

ROUND 6: Weekend of June 12

FINAL: Weekend of June 19