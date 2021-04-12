New Ways For School Children To Enjoy Aldi Play Rugby

The IRFU are launching a suite of rugby offerings to help children in schools get ready for rugby in the coming months.

Aldi Play Rugby has had over 100,000 participants in each of the past three years and school children in the four provinces can now enjoy three new ways to pick up a rugby ball, learn skills and have fun.

All activities are suitable for class bubbles and pods within government guidelines in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Speaking about the plan, IRFU Children & Youth Development Management Colm Finnegan says:

“The importance of safe, organised and fun activities for school children has come into clear focus in recent times and we’re very excited to launch these offerings.” “Aldi have been really innovative in how they’ve helped children get active and enjoy rugby and these new activities represent another evolution in the Aldi Play Rugby programme.

We’re looking forward to see it all come to life in the coming weeks.”

Aldi Play Rugby Rugbyathon – Wednesday April 28th

The Aldi Play Rugby Rugbyathon will give every child in a participating school the chance to play rugby on the same day.

Using class pods and COVID-19 safety bubbles children will be active through fun rugby games and activities over the course of a school day.

The Rugbyathon will coincide with a Jersey Day in schools and will encourage schools to donate the funds to a local charity.

Aldi Play Rugby Class Sessions – From Monday May 10th

Aldi Play Rugby Class Sessions will bring rugby into the classroom to help children learn their core subjects in a fun and interactive way.

Teachers will use special Class Session packs that use rugby to explore literacy, numeric and artistic skills as well as subjects like history and geography.

From passing the ball to spell the word on the wall to using rugby scores to help with addition and multiplication, the Aldi Play Rugby Class Sessions are tailored with easy progressions and regressions to engage children at all levels.

Aldi Play Rugby Virtual Sessions – From Monday May 24th

Aldi Play Rugby Virtual Sessions will empower teachers to deliver their own non-contact rugby sessions in schools with the guidance of development staff.

IRFU and provincial rugby staff will be on hand through video conferencing to guide teachers through each session and offer support briefings beforehand and afterwards.

Training Session Plans are circulated to teachers in advance while Aldi have kindly offered to provide any equipment necessary to ensure the sessions are safe, fun, enjoyable and purposeful.

If your class bubble might be interested in any of these activities, Click Here To Send An Email.