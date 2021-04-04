Quarter-Final Fixtures Confirmed For Leinster And Ulster

Leinster, whose progress through to the last-eight was decided by a Match Result Resolution Committee yesterday, face a mouth-watering trip to Exeter Chiefs, the Champions Cup holders.

Leo Cullen’s men will return to Sandy Park next Saturday (kick-off 5.30pm) for the first time since December 2017 when they won 18-8 in a hard-fought pool clash.

They completed the double over Exeter a week later, winning 22-17 at the Aviva Stadium, before going on to lift the European Cup for the fourth time in their history.

While Leinster boast a 4-0 win record against Chiefs, Ulster have won two of their previous five European matches against Northampton Saints, their opponents in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals next Saturday.

The Ulstermen will visit Franklin’s Gardens for an 8pm kick-off, eager to repeat their 25-6 pool victory over Saints from the 2011/12 season.

Dan McFarland’s charges enjoyed a strong Challenge Cup debut tonight with a 57-21 win away to Harlequins. They scored eight tries with Rob Herring and Sean Reidy, the star-of-the-match, both bagging braces.