Quarter-Final Fixtures Confirmed For Leinster And Ulster
EPCR have announce the dates, kick-off times and television coverage of the Heineken Champions Cup and European Challenge Cup quarter-finals which will be played next weekend.
Leinster, whose progress through to the last-eight was decided by a Match Result Resolution Committee yesterday, face a mouth-watering trip to Exeter Chiefs, the Champions Cup holders.
Leo Cullen’s men will return to Sandy Park next Saturday (kick-off 5.30pm) for the first time since December 2017 when they won 18-8 in a hard-fought pool clash.
They completed the double over Exeter a week later, winning 22-17 at the Aviva Stadium, before going on to lift the European Cup for the fourth time in their history.
While Leinster boast a 4-0 win record against Chiefs, Ulster have won two of their previous five European matches against Northampton Saints, their opponents in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals next Saturday.
The Ulstermen will visit Franklin’s Gardens for an 8pm kick-off, eager to repeat their 25-6 pool victory over Saints from the 2011/12 season.
Dan McFarland’s charges enjoyed a strong Challenge Cup debut tonight with a 57-21 win away to Harlequins. They scored eight tries with Rob Herring and Sean Reidy, the star-of-the-match, both bagging braces.
Live-streamed draws for the semi-final matches in both tournaments will take place next Sunday, with details to follow later in the week.
HEINEKEN CHAMPIONS CUP QUARTER-FINALS:
Saturday, April 10 –
La Rochelle v Sale Sharks, Stade Marcel-Deflandre, 4pm local time
(beIN Sports/France 2/BT Sport/Channel 4/Virgin Media)
Exeter Chiefs v LEINSTER, Sandy Park, 5.30pm
(BT Sport/beIN Sports)
Sunday, April 11 –
Bordeaux-Bègles v Racing 92, Stade Chaban-Delmas, 1.30pm local time
(beIN Sports/BT Sport)
Clermont Auvergne v Toulouse, Stade Marcel-Michelin, 4pm local time
(France 2/beIN Sports/BT Sport)
EUROPEAN CHALLENGE CUP QUARTER-FINALS:
Friday, April 9 –
Bath v London Irish, Recreation Ground, 8pm
(BT Sport/beIN Sports)
Saturday, April 10 –
Leicester Tigers v Newcastle Falcons, Mattioli Woods Welford Road, 12.30pm
(BT Sport/beIN Sports)
Northampton Saints v ULSTER, Franklin’s Gardens, 8pm
(BT Sport/beIN Sports)
Montpellier v Benetton Rugby, GGL Stadium, 9pm local time
(France 4/beIN Sports/BT Sport)
Semi-final draws: April 11
Semi-finals: April 30-May 1/2
Challenge Cup final: Friday, 21 May
Heineken Champions Cup final: Saturday, 22 May
– Fixtures subject to approval by authorities in the relevant territories