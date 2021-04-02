Leinster Through To Quarter-Finals After Cancelled Game

Following the cancellation of the Heineken Champions Cup round of 16 fixture between Leinster and Toulon , the result of the match has been decided by a Match Result Resolution Committee.

The committee, comprising members of the EPCR Management team, with EPCR Board members Andrea Rinaldo (FIR) and Robert Howat (SRU) as observers, considered the facts regarding the cancelled game today.

Following medical advice that the last-16 clash could not be played safely, Toulon were unable to select a match-day squad after it was deemed that the club had a number of high-risk close contacts with one of its non-travelling players who had tested positive for Covid-19.

Therefore as Toulon could not fulfil the fixture, the committee decided under the terms of EPCR’s Covid-19 protocol that Leinster will progress to the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-finals on the weekend of April 9/10/11.

Leo Cullen’s men will travel to the winners of the Exeter Chiefs v Lyon encounter next week.