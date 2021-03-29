Sweetnam To Link Up With O’Gara At La Rochelle

Darren Sweetnam has left Munster link up with fellow Corkman Ronan O’Gara at La Rochelle for the remainder of the season.

The 27-year-old back-three specialist has completed his time with Munster Rugby having requested an early release from his contract to join O’Gara’s La Rochelle side as a medical joker.

Sweetnam made 92 appearances for the province, scoring 22 tries, while on the international front he represented Ireland on three occasions and scored a try on his first start against Fiji in November 2017.

Commenting on the move, Munster head coach Johann van Graan said: “Like JJ, we were eager to retain the services of Darren beyond the current campaign, but it hasn’t been feasible.

“He is a hugely talented player who has a chance to play in the premier French competition over the coming months.

“While we are disappointed to see him leave, we are supportive of the move with the hope of Darren securing future opportunities and success in his career.”