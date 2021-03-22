Sligo RFC Seek Head Coach

Sligo RFC would like to invite applications for the position of Head Coach or Player-Coach for the upcoming 2021/2022 season.

About our Club:

Sligo RFC compete in Division 2B of the Energia All-Ireland League while they are also recognised as one of the top clubs in Connacht. The last number of years have seen unprecedented success with.

2 Connacht Senior Cups

1 Connacht Senior League

Promotion from AIL Division 2C

This is an excellent opportunity to work with motivated, talented, and ambitious local young players in an established, positive environment. This role is key to ensure the club grows on the foundation of this success and continue the upward trajectory.

Responsibilities:

The Head Coach or Player-Coach is responsible for leading the Senior Rugby Programme within Sligo RFC. They would be responsible for the recruitment, development and management of all senior players.

This role includes:

Develop and implement a coordinated coaching programme for all senior teams.

Managing and balancing playing workload with coaching duties and responsibilities.

Co-ordinating the implementation of the Club’s agreed playing philosophy throughout all senior teams.

Co-ordinate with the Football Committee and Senior Team Management on the recruitment and retention of players and coaches.

Report to the Executive Committee on rugby matters and make recommendations on improvements/ initiatives that need to be implemented.

Set behavioural standard policies for all senior teams at that start of the season.

Selecting and preparing the team for competition while also being aware of all administrative procedures regarding player registration and eligibility.

To oversee the performances of the Development Team and to provide feedback and mentoring to the Development team coach.

To ensure a suitable S and C program is in place and adhered too.

Responsible for the preview of upcoming games & review of games played.

Liaise with Connacht Academy Coaches with regards to the availability of Sub Academy and Academy players.

The qualifications and attributes of the successful applicant can be outlined as follows:

Applicants need to have experience at senior club level with the relevant coaching qualifications (IRFU Stage 4 or equivalent).

A comprehensive understanding of the running of a Senior Rugby club and its associated teams.

An in-depth knowledge and experience of rugby at the higher levels with a view to player recruitment and development.

Applications for this opportunity should be sent to:

Roisin Buckley

Sligo RFC Hon. Secretary

sligorfcsecretary@gmail.com