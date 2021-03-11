Connacht Announce Contract Extensions For 21 Players

Connacht Rugby have announced that 21 players have re-signed for the province ahead of the 2021/22 season.

In all, 19 players from the province’s existing professional squad have renewed deals for next season, while a further two players, Oran McNulty and Cian Prendergast, have been promoted from the Connacht Academy.

Today’s announcement by Connacht includes four Ireland internationals – Finlay Bealham, Jack Carty, Ultan Dillane and Dave Heffernan.

The joint-leading Guinness PRO14 try scorer so far this season, Alex Wootton, has signed on a permanent contract having joined on loan from Munster last summer.

Commenting on the westerners’ latest contract news, head coach Andy Friend said: “I am delighted to see so many of our current crop of players sign on for another season.

“This is still a very challenging time for everyone in Irish Rugby so to have them commit to Connacht Rugby again says it all about the belief we have as a group to continue the progress we’re making.

“Seventeen of the 21 players were once part of the Connacht Academy, and in that group we have a mix of established Irish internationals, experienced players within the province, and plenty of young players still in the early stages of their careers.

“I have been very impressed by Cian Prendergast (pictured above) and Oran McNulty, and their first professional contracts are the culmination of years of work from grassroots level to where they are now.

“Congratulations not just to them but their parents, coaches and all the other volunteers who helped them along the way.

“We are continuing to shape the squad for next season, with further discussions ongoing, and supporters should expect more positive news in the weeks and months ahead.”

Making today’s announcement on the @ConnachtRugby social media channels were young Connacht supporters who were each tasked with announcing a player who had re-signed for the province.

31 children between the ages of 4-14 from all five counties of Connacht and members of the Connacht diaspora, took part in the video which can be viewed below:

Connacht Rugby’s retention and recruitment remains ongoing and further announcements will be made in due course.

CONNACHT RUGBY – CONFIRMED NEW CONTRACTS FOR 2021/22 SEASON:

