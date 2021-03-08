LiveWIRE 2021 – Celebrating International Women’s Day
To mark International Women’s Day we’re hosting a special Women in Rugby LiveWIRE event at lunchtime today.
Join Eimear Considine as she chats to Su Carty, Emily Lane and Anne Heneghan about the impact of Covid19 on Women’s rugby and Leadership in the Women’s game.
The 30 minute lunchtime video conference kicks off at 1pm to discuss the impact of the pandemic on women in rugby and how females used technology to lead and participate in clubs and community.
CLICK HERE TO REGISTER
Su Carty – IRFU Union Committee, World Rugby Council Member
Eimear Considine – International 15s Player
Emily Lane – International 7s Player
Anne Heneghan – President of Connacht Rugby