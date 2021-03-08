Jump to main content

LiveWIRE 2021 – Celebrating International Women’s Day

News

8th March 2021 09:33

By Editor

#LiveWIRe Women In Rugby Conference – “Leadership Journeys Of Women In Rugby” Herbert Park Hotel, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 8/3/2020. Mary Quinn, IRFU Committee, Kate McCarthy, Anne Marie Hughes, IRFU Spirit Of Rugby Manager, Jo Hopkins and Su Carty, IRFU Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

To mark International Women’s Day we’re hosting a special Women in Rugby LiveWIRE event at lunchtime today.

Join Eimear Considine as she chats to Su Carty, Emily Lane and Anne Heneghan about the impact of Covid19 on Women’s rugby and Leadership in the Women’s game.

The 30 minute lunchtime video conference kicks off at 1pm to discuss the impact of the pandemic on women in rugby and how females used technology to lead and participate in clubs and community.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

Su Carty – IRFU Union Committee, World Rugby Council Member

Eimear Considine –  International 15s Player

Emily Lane –  International 7s Player

Anne Heneghan –  President of Connacht Rugby