Coach’s Corner: John Fogarty

John Fogarty joined the Ireland coaching group in July 2019 as a specialist scrum coach while also assuming the role of National Academy Forwards Coach. John was previously Scrum Coach at Leinster between 2015 to 2019 and had also held coaching roles with the Ireland Under-20s.

In the IrishRugby TV Coach’s Corner series, the Ireland National Coaches provide an insight into how they see the game evolving and the trends emerging in international rugby that are having a major influence on how the game is being played at the top level.