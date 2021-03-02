Jump to main content

Ireland

Tickets Available For LiveWIRE 2021 Event On International Women’s Day

News

2nd March 2021 12:36

By Editor

#LiveWIRe Women In Rugby Conference – “Leadership Journeys Of Women In Rugby” Herbert Park Hotel, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 8/3/2020. Mary Quinn, IRFU Committee, Kate McCarthy, Anne Marie Hughes, IRFU Spirit Of Rugby Manager, Jo Hopkins and Su Carty, IRFU Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Tickets are now available for LiveWIRE 2021 – The IRFU’s Women In Rugby event to mark International Women’s Day on Monday March 8th.

The 30 minute lunchtime video conference kicks off at 1pm to discuss the impact of the pandemic on women in rugby and how females used technology to lead and participate in clubs and community.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

The line-up features:

Su Carty IRFU Union Committee, World Rugby Council Member

Eimear Considine International 15s Player

Emily Lane International 7s Player

Anne Heneghan Connacht Rugby President

Discussions will include:

  • Positives and negatives of involvement in rugby due to COVID-19 with best practice examples from women in rugby on how they adapted.
  • Leadership styles, impact on leadership now and future, opportunities to lead in various roles.

LiveWIRE 2021 – Women In Rugby Event (Online)

Monday March 8th 2021, 1pm – 1:30pm

LiveWIRE 2020 was the first event of its kind – a gathering of women in rugby under the theme of Leadership Journeys.

You can see more from the 2020 event in the video below.