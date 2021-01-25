Players Support IRFU Charitable Trust Friends Initiative

Join Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw, Eimear Considine, Rory Best and Tadhg Furlong and become a FRIEND to the IRFU Charitable Trust in aid of seriously injured rugby players.

Once you join, you will receive a FRIENDS Pin Badge and your choice of an exclusive gift from the Friend’s range. You will also receive updates from the Trust as well as the opportunity to win unique prizes during the year.

Without the ongoing support and generosity of rugby FRIENDS and supporters, life-changing initiatives for seriously injured players could not be realised.

Funds raised help with everyday needs such as wheelchairs and physical therapy, as well as contributing to groundbreaking research in to spinal injury treatments.

The Charitable Trust is a constant support to those in our rugby family who have sacrificed so much. Your friendship and generosity, now more than ever, is greatly appreciated.

If you would like to show your support and give back to those who have been seriously injured playing the game we love, please join me and become a Friend to the IRFU Charitable Trust.”

– Friends Ambassador, Tadhg Furlong

To find out more about the Charitable Trust’s FRIENDS programme, please visit https://irfucharitabletrust.com/