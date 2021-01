Rugby Stalwart Honoured At Volunteers In Sport Awards

Rugby’s Aidan Farrell will receive nationwide recognition for his dedicated work with Creggs Rugby Football Club this week, as he has been awarded the Roscommon award at the virtual 2020 Federation of Irish Sport Volunteers in Sport awards, proudly supported by EBS Mortgage Masters.

Aidan has been a driving force behind Creggs RFC, including overseeing the completion of the first World Rugby accredited 3G pitch in Connacht as well as two new grass pitches – all of which are available to local schools and sports clubs.

His love of sport in general and his awareness of the importance of sport in the development of young people has driven him to bring this development – and indeed the club itself – to new levels that all of the local community are both proud and thankful for.

Aidan’s vision of opening up the sport to all includes targeting young girls and women to become involved in sport, and the club policy of making their facility available to schools and other sports clubs has increased participation for hundreds of people from small children to adults.

He has given, and continues to give, countless hours of his time and expertise to both Creggs RFC and Roscommon CBS and has been extremely generous in his sponsorship of other sports through his firm.

Aidan will be honoured this week at the special virtual awards ceremony.

The Volunteers in Sport Awards were created to champion the contribution, commitment and dedication of the army of 450,000 volunteers across the country who go above and beyond by giving their time to Irish sport and physical activity each year. These volunteers dedicate some 37.2 million hours of volunteering across the country’s 13,000+ sports clubs and associations every year.

Towards the end of 2020, members of the public, as well as sports clubs and governing bodies were invited to nominate an individual whose contributions to sport has made a real difference to their community, club or county. The nominations and award recipients were selected by a judging panel consisting of 11 individuals drawn from sports administration, the volunteer community and media.

Speaking about the awards, CEO of the Federation of Irish Sport, Mary O’Connor said: “Sport plays a central role in the social fabric of every community in Ireland, yet it would not happen at all without the army of volunteers who dedicate their time and expertise across pitches, courts, tracks, pools and community halls across the country.

This year, more than ever before, we have seen just how essential the role of the volunteer is in our local communities and to this end, it will be an honour to be able to recognise so many of these volunteers at this week’s virtual Volunteers in Sport awards. I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to all of this year’s recipients, and also thank EBS for their amazing support in bringing the awards – and wider recognition – of volunteers in sport in Ireland to life. Thanks also to Minister Jack Chambers who will be taking the time out of his schedule to attend our virtual ceremonies this week and helping us to champion and celebrate the recipients.”

Commenting on the awards, Minister of State for Sport and the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers, TD, said: “It is a real honour for me to help recognise so many fantastic volunteers in our community at this year’s virtual Volunteers in Sport Awards. I have always admired the hard work and dedication that goes on behind the scenes in sport and physical activity throughout the country, and it is a privilege for me be involved this week to help celebrate so many incredible individuals who give their time and dedication to ensuring that sport in Ireland runs smoothly 365 days of the year.

Volunteers are often overlooked, but they are truly the backbone of sport in Ireland and these awards are a superb way to recognise and honour their amazing contribution to their communities. My thanks to the Federation of Irish Sport and EBS and everyone who will no doubt make these virtual ceremonies a memorable occasion for all.”

Chief Executive Officer of EBS, Paul Butler, commented: “I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all the recipients of the 2020 Volunteers in Sports Awards and thank them for all of the tireless work they do to ensure sport in Ireland continues to flourish.”

The awards will be streamed live each evening from 7pm on the Federation of Irish Sport’s Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/federationofirishsport/ with the awards schedule listed below:

Tuesday, January 12th: Leinster and Special Recognition Award

Wednesday, January 13th: Munster, Connacht and Special Recognition Award

Thursday, January 14th: Ulster and Outstanding Achievement Award

For more information on the awards, visit http://www.volunteersinsport.ie/