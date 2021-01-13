Anthony Eddy On Women’s Six Nations Postponement

Following the announcement that the 2021 Women’s Six Nations Championship is to be postponed , the IRFU will continue to work with tournament organisers on confirming a fixture schedule as soon as is practicable. The IRFU is committed to the safety of its players, all participating teams and everyone in our community.

Speaking about the announcement, IRFU Director of Women’s and Sevens Rugby, Anthony Eddy said: “This is disappointing news that we fully accept is in the best interests of everyone involved. Our training programme is reviewed on an ongoing basis to adapt to ever changing circumstances and our players have demonstrated a commendable attitude and resilience in this regard while adhering to strict safety protocols.

“We will also continue to work with World Rugby to ensure our Rugby World Cup 2021 qualification games can take place in a timely and safe manner.”