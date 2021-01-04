COVID-19 Guidelines For Rugby Clubs And Schools: Level 5 Reminder

The below guidelines are all available on the IRFU’s dedicated webpage for COVID-19 Guidelines For Clubs and Schools where the most up to date information will always be available.

All rugby clubs and schools must have a COVID-19 Health & Safety Plan in place and up-to-date in order to take part in any rugby activity.

All COVID-19 Guidelines are drawn from government and public health authority guidelines.

*** DEC 30th 2020 – Level 5 Update***

The Government of Ireland revised their Level 5 restrictions on December 30th 2020.

More information is available at https://www.gov.ie/en/publication/2dc71-level-5/#exercise-and-sporting-events

The IRFU urges the entire rugby community to continue to prioritise the safety of our members.

At Level 5, the public health risk means that you will be asked to stay at home, except for travel for work, education or other essential purposes, or to take exercise within 5km of home.

The following applies to club rugby:

Matches and events:

No matches or events are to take place.

Training:

Collective training is not permitted for adults or children.

Individual training only.

Gyms must close.

These measure are currently in effect and will remain so for the foreseeable future.

Please note under direction from the Return to Sport Expert Group, schools rugby and Energia All-Ireland League rugby are not classified under Professional & Elite Sport.

The IRFU is continuing to work with government stakeholders to ensure a full resumption of rugby at all levels of the game when it is safe to do so.

A full definition of Professional & Elite Sport is available on the Sport Ireland website here.

Restrictions in Ulster:

In-line with the latest NI Executive COVID-19 restrictions which were introduced on Saturday 26 December from 0.01am, and remain in place until Saturday 6 February at 0:01am, Ulster Rugby and the IRFU would like to emphasise to clubs in NI that: